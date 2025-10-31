Iran marking World Cities Day 

TEHRAN – The World Cities Day is being marked in Tehran with the theme of Smart Cities, Sustainable Innovation, Green Buildings, Bright Future.

The event is being held both in-person and online, bringing together relevant government organizations, academic institutions, professional bodies, the private sector, young innovators, city managers, students, and stakeholders.

Sharing expertise, showcasing innovative urban projects, and discussing the challenges and opportunities of sustainable urban development in the country and all over the world are among the main parts of the event, the UN Iran Habitat website reported.

The event is centered around smart cities, technological innovation, sustainable construction, urban resilience, and alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Tehran will also play host to the sixth international conference with the theme of Iran’s smart cities and artificial intelligence from November 4 to 6.

The event will be centered around artificial intelligence (AI), AI in urban management, AI in transportation and AI-powered logistics, AI in crisis management and security, AI in healthcare and citizens’ wellbeing, smart economy and smart governance through AI, AI in the environment, sustainable energy, citizens’ participation, and public services, IRNA reported.

Smart cities are known as the key to achieving a smart society and sustainable development.

The conference will bring together domestic and foreign scholars, practitioners, urban managers, industrialists, scholars, and experts, as well as knowledge-based companies, to share experiences and knowledge and accelerate the change to smart cities.

The conference will also provide an opportunity to display the latest achievements, scientific findings, technologies, techniques, and tools for implementing smart cities projects.

People-centred smart cities

World Cities Day is observed annually on 31 October, marking the conclusion of Urban October. First celebrated in 2014, the day features a global observance hosted by a different city each year and focuses on a specific theme.

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) declared the Day to promote interest in global urbanization and encourage cooperation among countries in addressing the challenges of urbanization and contributing to sustainable urban development around the world.

The Global Observance of World Cities Day 2025 is taking place in Bogotá, Colombia, under the topic of people-centred smart cities.

It showcases how data-driven decision-making, technology, and AI can be used to improve urban life and recover from current shocks and crises. It also focuses on promoting smart city initiatives centered on people.

This year’s theme reflects the growing recognition that the transformative power of digital technologies is reshaping urban life globally, offering profound opportunities to enhance how cities and human settlements are designed, planned, managed, and governed.

In an era marked by both urban and digital transitions, cities are increasingly adopting digital technology solutions and data to deliver better services for residents and address critical urban challenges and opportunities.

This year’s theme aims to promote people-centred smart cities and demonstrate how crucial it is for smart cities to prioritize human needs, inclusivity, and accessibility.

Second, the observance will provide a platform for cities to exchange best practices, experiences, and strategies in implementing people-centred smart city initiatives globally, especially in addressing key challenges such as the global housing crisis.

Lastly, by increasing global awareness about the role of technology and innovation in advancing improved access to adequate housing and achieving urban development, the goal is to foster and encourage international cooperation and collaboration among all societal sectors on People-Centred Smart Cities.

