Tabatabaei takes gold at Cap d’Agde 2025

TEHRAN – Iranian grandmaster Mohammadamin Tabatabaei captured the gold medal at the Cap d’Agde 2025 Open Grand Prix in France.

Tabatabaei delivered a stellar performance, scoring 8 points out of 9 rounds in the tournament held in Cap d’Agde, France, from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1.

Ukraine’s GM Sergey Fedorchuk (2685) and France’s IM Loic Travadon (2615) took the silver and bronze medals respectively, each finishing with 7.5 points.

The Cap d’Agde 2025 Grand Prix was played under a 9-round Swiss system with a time control of 90 minutes plus 30 seconds per move.

Tabatabaei had previously secured a gold medal in the blitz event, further cementing his impressive form at the tournament.