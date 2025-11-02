UNESCO names Bayazid Bastami, Allameh Tabataba’i as commemorative figures for 2026–2027 cycle  

TEHRAN- Bayazid Bastami and Allameh Tabataba’i; two prominent figures of Iranian mysticism and philosophy, have been listed among UNESCO’s commemorative programs for the 2026–2027 period.

The decision was made during the 43rd session of the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Saturday.

These potential programs focus on anniversaries of significant historical figures and cultural landmarks.

The distinguished Iranian figures, Bayazid Bastami and Allameh Tabataba’i, were included in UNESCO’s list of commemorations for the 2026–2027 cycle upon the proposal of the National Commission of Iran and subsequent approval by the General Conference.

It is anticipated that, in line with promoting and honoring these enduring figures, cultural and scientific events will be organized at both national and international levels.

Based on UNESCO’s resolution, the 1150th anniversary of the death of Bayazid Bastami, recognized as a teacher of Islamic mysticism, will be commemorated with the support of Armenia, Tajikistan, and Turkey.

Additionally, the centennial of Allameh Tabataba’i’s active life—highlighting his enduring work, "Principles of Philosophy and The Methodology of Realism”—has been approved with the backing of Azerbaijan, Iraq, and Pakistan.

Moreover, Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, Iran's Minister of Science, Research, and Technology and President of the UNESCO National Commission in Iran, and Hassan Fartousi, Secretary-General of Iran’s National Commission for UNESCO are representing the country at this session of the UNESCO’s General Conference, which will run November 13.

The main agenda of the session features the official appointment of UNESCO’s next Director-General and the adoption of the inaugural Global Recommendation on the Ethics of Neurotechnology.

This marks the first time in four decades that UNESCO’s General Conference has convened outside its Paris headquarters.

Uzbekistan is currently executing a five-year cooperation program with UNESCO, running through 2027. The historic city of Samarkand, situated in southeastern Uzbekistan, is a UNESCO World Heritage site renowned as a cultural crossroads along the ancient Silk Road.

Bayazid Bastami (d. 874 CE) was a renowned Sufi from north-central Iran. Known for his bold expressions of mystical absorption into Allah, he emphasized self-annihilation in divine union. Bastami is famous for ecstatic utterances, earning him the "drunken" Sufi school label, claiming mystical union where divine speech flows through him. Of Persian Zoroastrian heritage through his grandfather, Bastami led a life of asceticism and devotion. Though he left no writings, his influence endures, notably in the Naqshbandi Sufi order, emphasizing divine love and spiritual ecstasy.

Muhammad Hossein Tabataba'i (1903–1981), a prominent Iranian scholar and philosopher, is renowned for his comprehensive Quranic exegesis, Tafsir al-Mizan, and his contributions to Shia thought. Born near Tabriz, he studied religious sciences in Najaf and later taught in Qom.

His works encompass philosophy, theology, and mysticism, emphasizing interpreting the Quran through the Quran. Known as Allameh Tabataba'i, he also engaged in poetry and intellectual dialogues with Western scholars like Henry Corbin. His legacy endures through his influential writings and teachings.

SAB/