We must not underestimate Al Shorta: Skocic

TEHRAN – Iran’s Tractor head coach Dragan Skocic says his team will not underestimate Al Shorta ahead of their clash in the 2025/26 AFC Champions League Elite on Monday.

Tractor will host the Iraqi side in Matchweek 4 of the competition at Yadegar-e Emam Stadium in Tabriz.

“We are highly motivated for tomorrow’s match and fully aware of its importance. Al Shorta are a very good team, and we won’t underestimate them because of their results,” Skocic said. “We know it will be a tough and balanced game. Unfortunately, Igor Postonjski and Mohammad Naderi will miss the match due to injuries.”

The Croatian coach also called on fans to return in full force:

“I expect our supporters, after such a long time away, to fill the stadium. We must not take our opponents lightly, as we have a challenging match ahead.”

Praising Al Shorta’s quality, Skocic added: “Al Shorta have many talented players. They perform well and create numerous chances in every game. They’re a very dangerous team, but we have our own plans to control them. We’ll do our best to contain them, even though every team have their weaknesses.”