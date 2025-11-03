Pezeshkian inaugurates 4 key water, power projects across Iran

TEHRAN – President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday inaugurated four major water and power projects nationwide via video conference, marking a new step in expanding Iran’s renewable energy capacity and improving water infrastructure.

According to the Energy Ministry, the inaugurated projects include renewable power plants and electricity optimization programs with a total capacity of 917 megawatts and a combined investment of about $330 million.

The ceremony also featured the launch of the Sahand combined-cycle power plant in East Azarbaijan Province, the Robat Karim wastewater treatment facility in Tehran Province, and the Taleqan water transfer system to supply drinking water to Tehran and Alborz.

Officials said the new projects would enhance energy efficiency, secure water resources, and boost service reliability across several regions.

