Hans Zimmer film concert to be held in Tehran

TEHRAN – The film concert of Hans Zimmer’s musical works will be held at the Espinas Palace Hotel in Tehran on November 15 and 18.

Performed by the Daris Symphony Orchestra and a choral group, the film-concert will present a selection of the memorable soundtracks composed by the world-renowned German film composer and music producer Hans Zimmer. Each night there will be two performances at 7 and 10 p.m., Honaronline reported.

For two nights, the performance brings some of Zimmer’s greatest moments of musical inspiration to life. Daris Symphony Orchestra will perform highlights from Zimmer’s scores, including the swashbuckling adventuring of “Pirates of the Caribbean,” the wild brilliance of “The Lion King,” and the parallel reality of “Inception”.

The repertoire of the concert will feature highlights from the soundtracks of major films such as “Interstellar,” “The Dark Knight Trilogy,” and “Inception” directed by Christopher Nolan; “Gladiator” by Ridley Scott; “The Da Vinci Code” and “Angels & Demons” by Ron Howard; “Sherlock Holmes” by Guy Ritchie”; “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” and “On Stranger Tides” by Gore Verbinski and Rob Marshall; “The Last Samurai” by Edward Zwick; and “Rush (Formula 1)” by Joseph Kosinski.

All the performances will be accompanied by screenings of selected scenes and sequences from these films.

Zimmer is undoubtedly the most successful film composer of his generation and the natural successor to the genre’s godfather, John Williams.

Over a career that has seen him score more than 150 movies and become Hollywood’s go-to composer, Zimmer has constantly reinvented himself while also changing the way we think about film music - incorporating unusual instruments, electronic elements, and innovative sound design within the acoustic splendor of the symphony orchestra.

Hans Zimmer, 68, has received numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards, a BAFTA Award, three Golden Globe Awards, and five Grammy Awards, as well as nominations for seven Emmy Awards.

Zimmer spent the early part of his career in the United Kingdom before moving to the United States. He is the head of the film music division at DreamWorks Pictures and DreamWorks Animation studios and works with other composers through the company that he founded, Remote Control Productions, formerly known as Media Ventures. His studio in Santa Monica, California, has an extensive range of computer equipment and keyboards, allowing demo versions of film scores to be created quickly.

Zimmer has collaborated with Christopher Nolan on six films, starting with “Batman Begins” (2005). He has also worked on multiple projects with directors, including Ridley Scott, Ron Howard, Gore Verbinski, Michael Bay, Guy Ritchie, Denis Villeneuve, and Tony Scott.

