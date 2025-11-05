Iran, Kuwait move to clear trade barriers in joint committee talks

TEHRAN– Iran and Kuwait have agreed to step up efforts to remove trade obstacles and strengthen bilateral exchanges during the two countries 13th Joint Economic Committee meeting held in Kuwait.

The meeting was co-chaired by Mohammad Ali Dehghan-Dehnavi, deputy minister of Industry, Mine and Trade and head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), and Marwa Al-Juaidan, deputy minister of Commerce and Trade of Kuwait, with the participation of representatives from customs, port, and commercial institutions of both countries.

Discussions focused on expanding bilateral trade, addressing challenges faced by Iranian businesses operating in Kuwait, and outlining steps to facilitate smoother commercial exchanges.

The head of the Iran–Kuwait Joint Chamber of Commerce said the resumption of the committee’s work after more than a decade marks a turning point in rebuilding economic relations and could pave the way for a comprehensive roadmap to deepen future cooperation.

He noted that key topics under review include residence and visa regulations, foreign work permits, investment facilitation, and cooperation in fisheries, tourism, and agriculture in Kuwait.

The two-day visit of the Iranian delegation, led by Dehghan-Dehnavi, includes representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture Jihad, Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Iran Customs Administration, and other technical experts.

The final draft of the joint trade cooperation agreement is expected to be signed by the two deputy ministers on Wednesday (today) after technical review.

