Iran, China FMs discuss bilateral ties and regional developments

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation on Wednesday with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, to discuss the latest developments in bilateral relations as well as key regional and international issues.

During the call, Araghchi thanked China for its responsible and principled stance in rejecting the so-called “snapback” mechanism at the United Nations Security Council. He said the constructive cooperation among Iran, China, and Russia in confronting the unilateralism of the United States and certain Western countries at the UN had been highly significant and had received support from 121 member states of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Referring to the continued destabilizing actions of the Israeli regime in West Asia, Araghchi urged the international community to stand up to its warmongering and hegemonic policies and to prevent further escalation of tensions in the region.

Wang Yi, for his part, reaffirmed the strategic partnership between Tehran and Beijing and underscored the importance of maintaining coordination and regular communication between the two countries at the UN and other multilateral platforms.

He also commended Iran’s peaceful approach to its nuclear program, reaffirming the Islamic Republic’s legitimate rights as a principal member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Both sides referred to the constructive meeting held between the presidents of Iran and China in September and the upcoming session of the high-level cooperation mechanism. They emphasized the determination of their countries’ leaders to advance the agreements reached within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and expressed hope that these understandings would soon be implemented through concrete bilateral mechanisms.

At the end of the talks, the two foreign ministers agreed to maintain close diplomatic consultations and joint efforts to further expand bilateral cooperation in the coming year, which marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Iran. and China.