Araghchi tells envoy to push for enhanced collaboration with Beijing on key issues

TEHRAN – Tehran has reiterated its commitment to bolstering relations with Beijing, emphasizing the strategic importance of their longstanding partnership.

In a recent meeting with Mohsen Bakhtiar, Iran’s Ambassador to Beijing, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi highlighted the Islamic Republic’s dedication to advancing cooperation with China under the framework of their long-term comprehensive agreement and other existing accords.

The ambassador presented a detailed report on the progress of bilateral cooperation between the two nations, outlining key developments in various sectors and discussing ongoing efforts to deepen the partnership between Iran and China.

During the discussions, Araghchi underscored the pivotal role that Iran-China relations play in Tehran’s foreign policy, referring to the "Document of Comprehensive Cooperation" as a cornerstone for expanding ties. He emphasized Iran’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and implementing agreements in line with mutual interests.

The foreign minister also issued strategic recommendations to further Iran’s foreign policy objectives, focusing on both bilateral and multilateral engagements. With China currently serving as the rotating chairman of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Araghchi urged greater collaboration within this multilateral framework to boost economic cooperation and strengthen ties between the private sectors of both nations.

Additionally, Araghchi called for enhanced coordination between Tehran and Beijing in international organizations to align their positions on global issues. By fostering deeper collaboration at both governmental and private sector levels, Iran aims to maximize the potential of its strategic partnership with China.