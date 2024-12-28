Ironclad partnership

TEHRAN – The strategic partnership between Iran and China is described as "ironclad" by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who emphasizes that it is built on deep cultural and civilizational ties and rooted in shared values and common interests.

Araghchi, who is currently on an official visit to Beijing, made the statement after a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday.

The two ministers discussed a broad range of regional and international issues, including the latest security developments in West Asia.

They both agreed that the region should not become a battleground for external powers seeking to advance their own geopolitical agendas. Araghchi and Wang underscored that the future of West Asia must be determined by the people of the region, free from outside interference.

Araghchi and Wang expressed mutual concern over the escalating instability and terrorist activity in West Asia, particularly in Syria, and called for efforts to preserve the country’s national unity and territorial integrity.

Both ministers highlighted the necessity of a peaceful and inclusive transition in Syria that would reflect the aspirations of all segments of its society.

The two diplomats also pledged to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism, which remains a significant threat to regional security. Additionally, they touched on critical international issues such as the ongoing nuclear talks, the lifting of sanctions against Iran, and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation within the frameworks of the BRICS group of emerging economies and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Araghchi noted that Iran is committed to leveraging every available capacity to deepen its strategic partnership with China, particularly through the landmark 25-year cooperation agreement signed in March 2021. This agreement serves as a solid foundation for expanding ties in various sectors, including trade, energy, and technology.

China, which is Iran’s largest trading partner, continues to stand by Iran, particularly in the face of illegal sanctions imposed by the United States. Wang, reaffirming Beijing’s position, declared that China supports Iran’s legitimate rights and interests, especially in the context of the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The meeting also provided an opportunity for both sides to assess the progress made in the implementation of the strategic partnership agreement and explore further opportunities for cooperation.

The two sides also insisted that the international community must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of West Asian nations and not allow the region to become a playground for geopolitical competition.

Araghchi and Wang also emphasized the importance of resolving regional conflicts through peaceful dialogue and adherence to international law. They particularly stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon and a comprehensive approach to counterterrorism, reconciliation, and humanitarian efforts in Syria.

Furthermore, the two ministers called for the international community to support the Palestinian cause by recognizing the legal rights of the Palestinian people and working towards an end to the occupation.

They reiterated the importance of humanitarian aid for the region and agreed that peace in West Asia can only be achieved through a political process that respects the rights of all parties involved.

SCO offering a counterbalance to Western-dominated institutions

In a separate meeting in Beijing, Araghchi also met with Nurlan Yermekbayev, the SCO secretary general.

The discussion centered on the growing role of the SCO in promoting multilateralism and securing the political and economic interests of member states.

Araghchi highlighted the significance of the SCO, which includes major global players like China, Russia, and India, as a vehicle for enhancing cooperation in areas such as security, trade, and development.

Yermekbayev welcomed Iran’s full membership in the SCO, which was granted in 2023, and expressed appreciation for Iran's initiatives to expand the organization’s activities in economic and banking sectors.

Both sides agreed on the importance of increasing coordination within the SCO to address global challenges, especially in relation to regional stability.

The SCO has increasingly become an influential platform for global diplomacy, offering a counterbalance to Western-dominated institutions. Araghchi’s visit further solidified Iran’s commitment to its partnership with China and its growing role within the SCO.

In a message shared on social media, Araghchi also emphasized the deep-rooted cultural and civilizational ties between Iran and China, noting that their strategic partnership is based on shared values and mutual interests.

He reaffirmed the joint commitment of both countries to promoting stability and rule of law, particularly in West Asia, which, according to both ministers, must be determined by the people of the region free from foreign interference.