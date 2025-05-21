Former interior minister appointed Iran’s new ambassador to China

TEHRAN – Iran has named former Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli as its new ambassador to the People’s Republic of China.

The announcement was made by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei. “Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has been appointed as the new ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to China,” he told the reporters.

Rahmani Fazli brings decades of high-level experience in governance and national security. He previously served as Iran’s Minister of Interior during both the 11th and 12th administrations. His extensive background includes serving as Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Law Enforcement Force, Head of the National Security Council, and member of the Supreme Council of the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

Rahmani Fazli assumes the post at a time when Iran and China are intensifying their bilateral cooperation under the framework of a 25-year Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement signed in 2021. The agreement lays out long-term plans for collaboration across various sectors, including energy, infrastructure, security, technology, and culture.

Despite facing unilateral sanctions from the United States and other Western powers, Iran and China have maintained robust trade relations. China continues to be Iran’s largest trading partner, and both governments have denounced the sanctions as ineffective and unlawful.

Beyond their growing bilateral ties, Iran and China actively cooperate within multilateral frameworks such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS. Both nations emphasize adherence to international law, joint efforts to counter terrorism, and a shared interest in promoting stability across West Asia and beyond.