TEHRAN – Iran targeted a top-secret Israeli military facility in northern Tel Aviv during the 12-day Israeli military aggression against Iran, reports Iran’s radio and TV organization known as the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Broadcasting Organization (IRIB).

Iran’s strike came in response to the Israeli regime’s unprovoked military attacks that began on June 13, and ended on June 24 after it asked for a ceasefire.

The revelation undermines Israel’s long-held narrative of invulnerability and exposes how its military operates from within densely populated civilian areas — a practice prohibited under international law, added IRIB quoting a report published by The Grey Zone, a Western investigative outlet.

The investigation, led by former Google AI researcher Jack Poulson, found that the strike hit a bunker base known as “Site 81,” a joint US-Israeli command and control center located beneath the Da Vinci Tower complex in northern Tel Aviv.

The secret base, according to leaked documents, housed advanced intelligence and electronic warfare systems shielded by magnetic protection and operated jointly by American and Israeli forces.

Israel imposed an immediate media blackout after the attack, with reports of journalists being forcibly removed from the scene.

The attack “revealed the existence of a hidden nexus between Israeli and U.S. military operations embedded under civilian infrastructure,” said the report.

Confidential emails between former NATO Commander James Stavridis and ex-IDF Chief Gabi Ashkenazi confirmed that U.S. firms were contracted to construct the underground complex, designed to integrate Israeli and American command systems.

Leaked U.S. government contracts show that construction began in 2011 under the Texas branch of M+W Group (now Exyte) and was expanded in 2013 through Oxford Construction, which was later investigated for financial misconduct.

The site sits less than 100 meters from a children’s playground and community center, illustrating what the report calls “Israel’s systematic use of civilians as human shields.”

Google Maps and Russian service Yandex have blocked or blurred satellite imagery of the area, which The Grey Zone described as “digital censorship in Israel’s favor.”

The investigation highlights Israel’s growing reliance on dual-use urban infrastructure to conceal sensitive military operations.

The censorship surrounding the aftermath of Iran’s strike, coupled with the exposure of “Site 81,” also reveals the depth of US-Israeli coordination — and the vulnerability of that network to Iranian intelligence and precision capabilities.

Iranian attacks struck several other key targets in the occupied territories, including Camp Moshe Dayan, a training and operations center for military intelligence officers; Tel Nof, one of the most fortified airbases in the occupied territories; Nevatim, Israel’s primary base for operating U.S.-made F-35 stealth fighters; Hatzerim, another vital air base, and the Ovda airbase, which is a key Israeli military installation said to house command-and-control systems and electronic warfare capabilities.

