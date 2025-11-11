Quality, quantity of Iranian defense product better than pre-war levels: Defense chief

TEHRAN – The Iranian defense minister says the country’s defense products have improved in terms of both quality and quantity compared to the period before the Israeli military aggression.

Speaking in an open session of Parliament, Brigadier General Aziz Nassirzadeh said this improvement has made the entire Iranian nation happy.

The Israeli regime launched a flagrant and unprovoked act of military aggression on Iran on June 13, 2025, triggering a 12-day war that killed well over 1,000 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians. The United States also got involved in the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in gross violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces struck strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia. A ceasefire came on June 24 after Iranian missiles dealt heavy blows to Israel and the United States.

The important role missiles played in safeguarding Iran has increased calls among the public to ramp up the development and production of the weapons. An IRGC Aerospace official recently said that people have been asking the military to use their money for missile manufacturing.

While production has significantly increased, a senior Iranian official said last week that roughly all of the country’s subterranean missile sites were safe and sound, and that the war had not damaged them or rendered them non-operational.

“Almost all of our underground and submountain missile infrastructure remains intact and has no special problems,” said Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali, the head of the country’s Passive Defense Organization.

Another Iranian military commander had said earlier that Iran’s missile capability had not been harmed at all. “Our missiles have not suffered even a scratch,” said Brigadier General Mohammadreza Naqdi a few weeks ago.

The top general’s comments followed Tel Aviv’s claims that part of Iran’s missile capabilities had been destroyed during the Israeli aggression.

The senior commander added that Iran responded to the Israeli military aggression accordingly.

A third Iranian commander also said that the country had prepared itself for a two-month war following the Israeli attack. “Our war strategy was to deal more effective and more crushing blows gradually through proper Management,” said Major General Mohsen Rezaei.

The United States blew through about a quarter of its supply of high-end THAAD missile interceptors during Israel’s 12-day war with Iran in June, according to two sources familiar with the operation.

U.S. forces countered Tehran’s barrage of ballistic missiles by firing more than 100 THAADs (short for Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) – and possibly as many as 150 – a significant portion of America’s stockpile of the advanced air defense system, the sources said. The US has seven THAAD systems and used two of them in Israel in the conflict.