Air defense network on full alert, says Iranian commander

TEHRAN – The deputy commander of the Air Defense Force of the Iranian Army says the country’s air defense units are on full alert to counter potential enemy attacks.

“The air defense units are commissioned to mount an effective, constant and lasting defense of the country’s airspace based on the frameworks of the nation’s integrated air defense network,” said Brigadier General Alireza Elhami.

“In recent decades, the air defense network has been on full alert … to defend the country,” he explained.

The top commander also recalled the US-Israeli aggression against Iran, saying Iran’s air defense units firmly countered the aggressors.

The Israeli regime launched a flagrant and unprovoked act of military aggression on Iran on June 13, 2025, triggering a 12-day war that killed well over 1,000 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also got involved in the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in gross violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces struck strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

Meanwhile, the Iranian defense minister said recently that the country’s defense products have improved in terms of both quality and quantity compared to the period before the Israeli military aggression.

Speaking in an open session of Parliament, Brigadier General Aziz Nassirzadeh said this improvement has made the entire Iranian nation happy.

Another Iranian military commander had said earlier that Iran’s missile capability had not been harmed at all.

“Our missiles have not suffered even a scratch,” said Brigadier General Mohammadreza Naqdi a few weeks ago.

The top general’s comments followed Tel Aviv’s claims that part of Iran’s missile capabilities had been destroyed during the Israeli aggression.

The senior commander added that Iran responded to the Israeli military aggression accordingly.

The United States blew through about a quarter of its supply of high-end THAAD missile interceptors during Israel’s 12-day war with Iran in June, according to two sources familiar with the operation.

US forces countered Tehran’s barrage of ballistic missiles by firing more than 100 THAADs (short for Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) – and possibly as many as 150 – a significant portion of America’s stockpile of the advanced air defense system, the sources said. The US has seven THAAD systems, and used two of them in Israel in the conflict.