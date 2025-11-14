Iran, CACCI leadership discuss trade’s role in regional stability at Colombo meeting

TEHRAN – Ghadir Ghiyafeh, deputy head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), met with Peter McMullen, president of the Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CACCI), on the sidelines of the CACCI International Conference in the Sri Lankan capital.

The meeting focused on the role of trade in strengthening regional stability and maintaining economic continuity during periods of geopolitical tension.

The two sides exchanged views on current regional developments and the contribution of chambers of commerce to safeguarding economic stability. McMullen highlighted the organization’s recent diplomatic initiatives, noting that CACCI – supported by the efforts of Alireza Yavari, CACCI vice president, and the organization’s senior leadership – has opened formal communication with the United Nations secretary-general to encourage measures that support a ceasefire and prevent disruption to trade flows.

Ghiyafeh invited McMullen to make his next regional visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, proposing stops in Tehran as well as the cultural and economic centers of Shiraz and Isfahan. He underlined Iran’s extensive industrial, commercial and cultural capacities and emphasizedMA the constructive role that trade can play in promoting peace and stability across the region.

Both sides reiterated their willingness to expand cooperation among chambers of commerce in Asia and the Pacific and to build on the organization’s existing networks.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with agreement on the importance of sustained engagement to strengthen economic ties and support broader regional stability.

EF/MA