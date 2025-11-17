Takht-e Soleyman: A 3,000-year-old mystery in Iran’s history

TEHRAN-Takht-e Soleyman is a unique archaeological site in a mountainous area of West Azarbaijan province, with aspects that remain mysterious even after more than 3,000 years.

Nestled in the mountains of West Azarbaijan, Takht-e Soleyman (Throne of Solomon) is a breathtaking archaeological site whose history spans over 3,000 years. Once a center of Zoroastrian worship during the Sassanid era, its ruins and sacred fire temple continue to captivate visitors, preserving mysteries of ancient civilizations that intrigue historians and travelers alike, Mehr news agency reported.

Takht-e Soleyman was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2003. Recognized for its cultural, historical, and architectural significance, the site preserves the remains of a Sassanid fire temple and fortified settlement, reflecting ancient Zoroastrian religious practices. Its inclusion in UNESCO highlights its outstanding universal value and the importance of protecting this remarkable heritage site for future generations.

According to ancient scripts, Takht-e Soleyman was believed to be the birthplace of Zoroaster. It was a large educational and social center and a place of worship in the pre-Islamic era for Iranians. But it was ruined in an attack by Heraclius, a Byzantine Emperor, in 624 CE.

The site is home to several impressive structures that showcase the architectural and design prowess of ancient Persians. The main structures at Takht-e Soleyman include the Azargoshasb temple and the Anahita temple.

The Azargoshasb Temple is one of the most impressive structures at Takht-e Soleyman. This temple was dedicated to the worship of fire, which was an important aspect of Zoroastrianism. The temple's design features a central courtyard surrounded by a series of rooms and halls. The walls are adorned with intricate carvings and reliefs depicting scenes from Zoroastrian mythology.

Anahita temple is another impressive structure at Takht-e Soleyman. It was built during the Parthian era and dedicated to Anahita, the goddess of water and fertility. The temple features a rectangular design with a central hall that was used for religious ceremonies. The walls of the temple are decorated with beautiful frescoes that depict scenes from Persian history and mythology.

Three kilometers to the west of the site, there is a conical, hollow mountain which was shaped thousands of years ago as a result of volcanic activities. Some locals called it Prison of Solomon and believed that King Solomon put the monsters which had disobeyed him inside the deep crater.

Built during the Sassanid dynasty era (between 224 and 651 CE), the cone-shaped prison used to be the scene of sacrifices made and prayers said by the Zoroastrian priests.

The hill has been shaped over thousands of years by sediment layers of mineral stones of an ancient lake. It used to be a temple between 830 and 660 BCE with several sulphur hot springs around it for medical treatment.

Unlike other volcanos, the Demon Prison hill is made of sediment layers of mineral stones. There used to be a spring in the region which turned into a lake over time. Its water was filled with salts and sulphur.

Through time, the salts resided at the bottom of the lake becoming solid sediment layers. Now, after thousands of years, the layers have shaped a hill with a hole inside. Gradually the lake dried out but its remnants are still visible.

The site is now among one of the most beautiful natural attractions for mountaineers.

The Solomon Prison or Demon Prison is a 100-meter cone-shaped hill with a horrible hole inside and a strange story, located in Iran’s West Azarbaijan province.

If you climb the hill, you will see a stone building made by Sarooj mortar standing at its top. The building has hidden a black hole inside with no way out and if somebody sets foot inside, he/she will definitely die.

Some locals believed that Solomon jailed a demon who defied him into the hill’s black hole; then tightened its black hole by setting up a building above it.

The story says that demon in the black hole is the same devil who stole a special ring inscribed by the lord’s names from Solomon. The demon was believed to be a very dangerous and furious creature releasing toxic gas from its mouth. Anybody daring to set foot into the black hole will be murdered by the demon, locals believed. That’s why, it is named the Demon Prison.

The fortified site is the first attraction of West Azarbaijan which was recognized as a World Heritage site in July 2003.

About 20 kilometers from Takht-e Soleyman, lies a remarkable lake known for its floating island, a natural phenomenon that has intrigued locals and visitors alike.

The lake, fed by springs and rich in dissolved minerals, reaches depths of up to 112 meters in some areas. The floating island is composed of dense vegetation and local reeds, which remain green even in winter and drift gently with the wind.

This natural feature has been the subject of both scientific curiosity and local legends. Historically and archaeologically significant, the lake complements the nearby Sassanid-era site of Takht-e Soleyman, adding a unique natural dimension to the region’s cultural and historical heritage.

The “floating island” is more than just myth — local and tourist sources claim it exists, and describe how it moves. However, some of the more dramatic legends (hidden treasure, Solomon’s ring, etc.) come from folklore rather than verified archaeological research.

