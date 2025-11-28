Persian-speaking poets from around the world invited to participate in Fajr Intl. Poetry Festival

TEHRAN- The call for the 20th edition of Fajr International Poetry Festival has been announced, aiming to introduce and recognize young poets of our beloved homeland and to foster empathy and solidarity among Persian-speaking communities worldwide.

Since 2006, this festival has been dedicated to the advancement and promotion of contemporary Persian poetry, hosting an esteemed caravan of poets each year. The 20th edition is scheduled for this winter, Mehr reported on Wednesday.

This edition of the Fajr International Poetry Festival is designed not only to engage with prominent contemporary Iranian poets but also to identify and showcase young talent from other Persian-speaking lands, strengthening cultural bonds with Persian speakers across the globe, the report added.

The main section of this international festival features works that, for the first time in 2024, have been published in Persian with approval from the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance. Submissions must be original, independent poetry collections written in Persian, and cannot be collaborative. Works previously published under different titles, publishers, or as part of anthologies will be excluded from the competition.

An auxiliary section is dedicated to poets who have not yet published a book. Interested participants can submit five poems for this category, which can include any form of contemporary poetry. Poems entered in this category must be unpublished and have not won awards elsewhere.

A special section this year, titled "The Moon of the Assembly", commemorates the 1500th anniversary of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birth. It invites works that reflect literary depictions of the Prophet’s character and virtues.

The deadline for submissions is December 21. Winners will be announced at the closing ceremony in winter, receiving cash prizes, a commemorative plaque, and the festival’s trophy.

Persian poetry holds a revered place in the cultural and literary heritage of Persian-speaking countries, especially Iran. Renowned poets such as Rumi, Hafez, Saadi, and Ferdowsi have crafted works that transcend time, reflecting deep spiritual, philosophical, and emotional insights.

In Iran, Persian poetry is not only a literary tradition but also a vital part of everyday life, influencing art, music, and social customs. It serves as a means of expressing love, mysticism, and societal values, fostering a sense of national identity and cultural pride.

Persian poetry's rich symbolism and lyrical beauty continue to inspire generations, playing an essential role in preserving Iran’s historical and cultural legacy while also evolving to resonate with contemporary audiences. Additionally, poetry festivals, recitations, and educational programs keep this tradition alive, ensuring that the poetic spirit remains a core element of Iranian culture and identity.

SAB/

