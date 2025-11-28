Fajr International Film Festival kicks off with 14 films competing for Crystal Simorgh awards

TEHRAN – The 43rd Fajr International Film Festival (FIFF) kicked off on November 26 in Shiraz, Fars Province, with 14 films vying for Crystal Simorgh awards in the international competition section.

The line-up, featuring works by Iranian and foreign filmmakers, offers a diverse perspective on the contemporary world and Iranian cinema, IRNA reported.

The films include “Creating a Man” directed by Murat Çeri from Turkey, “When We Bloom Again” by Shin Kyung-soo from South Korea, “Lesson Learned” by Bálint Szimler from Hungary, “River Returns” by Masakazu Kaneko from Japan, “My Father's Scent” by Mohamed Siam from Egypt and Sweden, “Catane” by Ioana Mischie from Romania and Italy, “Deal at the Border” by Dastan Zhapar Uulu from Kyrgyzstan, “Pyre” by Vinod Kapri from India, “Made in EU” by Stephan Komandarev from Germany, Bulgaria, and Czech Republic, “March to May” by Martin Pavol Repka from Czech Republic, “Look at Me” by Vladimir Grammatikov from Russia, and “Endless Land” by Vassilis Mazomenos from Greece, as well as three films from Iran “He Doesn't Sleep” by Reza Jamali, “A Time in Eternity” by Mehdi Norouzian, and “The Bridge” by Mehdi Asgari.

“Creating a Man” is the story of a writer who loses the boundary between reality and fiction as he is dragged into the tragedy he writes.

In “When We Bloom Again,” the story is told from two different points of view. A grieving father, who lost his daughter in the Sewol ferry incident, tries to piece together his lost memories. His wife, an enervated mother, endeavors to restore her mind.

“Lesson Learned” depicts young teacher Juci, who rebels against archaic school methods as Palkó, a new foreign student, struggles to adapt to Hungary's demanding education system. Their stories mirror societal oppression.

“River Returns” centers around Yucha from a village threatened by typhoons in 1958, who ventures into the mountains, confronting the grieving spirit Oyo, whose sorrow has caused catastrophic floods for centuries, returning a sacred water-filled bowl to Oyo's drowning spot.

“My Father's Scent” depicts a tense night where father and son are forced to sit with their memories, grievances, and their idea of one another in a desperate attempt to settle their scores and a trial to mend what time has broken.

In “Catane,” panic breaks out in the village of Catane when the locals learn that they will be investigated because every household has declared that they have disabled people in order to avoid paying taxes to the state, led by the mayor and the assistant of the communal dispensary. A team of inspectors from the Commission for Persons with Disabilities is delegated to find out the truth.

“Deal at the Border” happens at the Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan border, where Aza and Samat work as members of a drug trafficking organization. One day, they run into Nazik, who has narrowly escaped from human traffickers.

“Pyre” deals with elderly Padam and Tulsi, who struggle with loneliness and abandonment as their Himalayan village empties. However, a surprise letter from their long-absent son rekindles their spirit.

In “Made in EU,” a factory worker in rural Bulgaria becomes her town's first Covid case, unleashing a wave of blame and social ostracism. As the virus spreads, she faces mounting persecution from employers, coworkers, family, and neighbors.

“March to May” shows a family's rhythmic life in a village house facing disruption when the aging parents unexpectedly find themselves expecting another child, challenging the dynamic as the growing children contemplate their future paths.

The story of “Look at Me” takes place in 1948. Nina Levitskaya, a former opera singer and mother of four children, knows nothing about the fate of her husband, who disappeared from sight almost a year ago. According to rumors, the father of the family, a responsible employee, Aleskandr should be somewhere in Moscow. Clouds are gathering around the family, and in order to avoid a possible arrest, Nina urgently sells all her property, collects her children, and leaves Sverdlovsk for the capital.

In “Endless Land,” Lazarus grows up in a remote village in Epirus after his father's death in a hunting accident, experiencing loss, loneliness, and migration in a story about memory and identity.

“He Doesn't Sleep” tells the story of a 65-year-old man living in a remote border village, struggling with insomnia induced by the traumas of war. While the villagers search for a remedy, his sleepless nights unexpectedly allow him to help others tirelessly and selflessly, offering a meditation on human endurance and empathy.

“A Time in Eternity” follows a woman on a quest to find her missing husband while negotiating complex family dynamics. The film explores loss, longing, and resilience through a deeply human lens.

“The Bridge” is set against the backdrop of the Iran-Iraq war and tells the story of a young boy, Musa, who discovers an enemy infant on the battlefield. Torn between vengeance and compassion, Musa must protect the child while seeking to reunite him with his family, highlighting the moral ambiguities and humanity that persist even in the midst of conflict.

Opening film

A restored version of the film “Through the Olive Trees” by the renowned Iranian director Abbas Kiarostami opened the 43rd Fajr International Film Festival.

“Through the Olive Trees” is a 1994 drama written, produced, edited, and directed by Kiarostami. As the final installment of Kiarostami's Koker trilogy, the story is set in earthquake-devastated Northern Iran and revolves around the making of the movie "And Life Goes On...", a revisit of his earlier work “Where Is the Friend's Home?”. The film explores the interplay between art and reality, skillfully blurring the lines between fiction and truth in typical Kiarostami fashion.

The film follows Hossein Rezai, a local stonemason-turned-actor, who faces challenges both on and off the movie set where he proposes to his co-star, Tahereh. Misunderstandings arise due to his social status and illiteracy, causing Tahereh's family to reject his offer. As the boundaries between their on-screen roles and personal lives blur, the complexities of love and communication are magnified.

The film was initially chosen as Iran's entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 67th Academy Awards, though it did not receive a nomination. Despite this, “Through the Olive Trees” has been hailed by many as a cinematic masterpiece for its nuanced storytelling and rich exploration of relationships and human emotions. The poignant and thought-provoking narrative leaves the audience pondering the unresolved conclusion as the characters navigate through the olive groves, symbolizing the ambiguity of life's answers.

The film garnered acclaim from international cinema critics, particularly in France, and was nominated for the prestigious Palme d'Or at the 1994 Cannes Film Festival. It went on to win the Espiga de Oro at the 1994 Seminci in Valladolid, further solidifying its reputation. The movie's enigmatic final scene sparked vibrant discussions and was lauded for its thought-provoking nature.

In the 2012 Sight & Sound poll, “Through the Olive Trees” was recognized by six critics and four directors as one of the top 10 greatest films ever made.

The 43rd Fajr International Film Festival will run until December 3.

