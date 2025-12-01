Department of Environment launches smart monitoring center

TEHRAN – The Department of Environment (DOE) launched a smart monitoring center on Sunday to provide real-time data on various environmental parameters, thereby improving management efficiency and reducing disaster risks.

The center collects online data from environmental sensors, processes, and analyzes the results. Such modern centers replace traditional, slow field monitoring with smart sensors and artificial intelligence to identify ecological changes instantly, and manage natural resources more efficiently, IRIB reported.

Physical monitoring involves collecting data using traditional tools and methods, such as manual sampling of water or air, field visits to soil and plant species, or measuring ambient temperature with basic devices. This type of monitoring typically requires human presence on-site, and data is collected at specific time intervals. In sustainable development, physical tracking is of great importance as it directly shows the actual state of the environment. It is also essential for validating other data. However, it is inefficient, costly, and likely to contain human errors.

However, smart monitoring utilizes modern technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), AI, and big data analysis. It enables the continuous collection and analysis of data, providing accurate and quick insights into changes in the ecosystem. Smart management of the environment contributes to effective monitoring and the preservation of natural resources. It helps manage and curb the spread of contamination. And since decisions are made based on real-time data, they are much more efficient.

Conservation of natural resources

On March 9, the DOE held a national conference on the conservation of natural resources in Tehran.

“Concerning the fact that the country is affected by climate change, we need to take steps to develop adaptation solutions and foster resilience. It will require close cooperation among different organizations,” IRNA quoted Shina Ansari, the head of the DOE, as saying.

“Over the last century, the world has lost one-third of its natural resources. In our country, the depletion of natural resources has occurred in both quantitative and qualitative terms for various reasons,” Ansari said while addressing the conference.

When talking about the value of forests, economic benefits are usually considered, while non-market services such as water regulation, soil conservation, carbon sequestration, as well as the habitat of plant and animal species are neglected.

The official went on to say that the DOE is estimating the value of 64 percent of sensitive ecosystems to be able to assess their true economic value. It will contribute to exploring the true value of natural capital, as it is not everlasting.

“Moreover, it will help make correct decisions between development goals and the benefits of healthy ecosystems,” she added.

Forests are home to 80 percent of terrestrial biodiversity, and forest degradation causes serious habitat destruction, leading to species loss, said Ansari.

The official also highlighted the significance of promoting environmental culture, educating local communities, restoring damaged areas, developing a sustainable forest management plan, utilizing modern technologies, and smart monitoring of the areas as the key factors in preserving natural resources.

According to the secretary of the national policymaking headquarters for dealing with sand and dust storms, 2.5 million hectares of sand dust storm hotspots in the country have been stabilized over the past six years.

The measure has been taken in cooperation with other organizations, particularly the Natural Resources and Watershed Management Organization.

SDS hotspots in 23 provinces of the country cover roughly 35 million hectares. They are responsible for generating dust across the country, ISNA quoted Ali-Mohammad Tahmasbi, an official with the DOE, as saying.

Referring to the stabilization of 120,000 hectares of SDS hotspots in the southeast of the province as one of the significant measures of the national headquarters, Tahmasbi called it an example of successful cooperation and synergy between the administration and other institutions.

He further emphasized the significance of adopting measures based on the specific situation of any region, such as the type of soil, climate, available water resources, as well as scientific principles, to achieve the desired results.

