Ardakan MP: Karbafi, a deep-rooted link between livelihood, culture, life of people

TEHRAN—Karbafi, a traditional Iranian weaving art, is not just an art or industry. It is a deep-rooted link between the livelihood, culture and life of the people of Ardakan, Yazd province.

Speaking at the celebration of registering Ardakan as the National City of Karbafi on Friday night, Mostafa Pourdehghan an MP representing Ardakan in the Iranian Parliament, said that the national registration of the city of Karbafi is an identity and historical measure for Ardakan, IRNA reported.

Appreciating the efforts of local producers and artists, he added: “The preservation of the art of Karbafi to this day is the result of the efforts of several generations of unpretentious artists who have kept this heritage alive; this registration is the result of an expert process and is free from non-expert considerations.”

Pourdehghan called Ardakan's registration as the National City of Karbafi more than a title and stated that this name will remain with Ardakan forever, but it is not the end of the matter, but rather the beginning of a new path for developing the production chain, attracting new artists, improving packaging, and introducing this art professionally in the national arena."

He added: “Designing the urban elements, narrating the identity of weaving in public spaces, and introducing this capacity to people across the country are among the responsibilities ahead, and we will support the realization of people's rights in this direction.”

Pourdehghan also expressed his gratitude to the Minister and Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, saying: “We should use such events to strengthen the national and regional cohesion and further dynamism of the country's arts, crafts, and tourism.”

Also, Ardakan Governor Ahmad Shafizadeh stated in this ceremony: “The registration of Ardakan as the National City of Karbafi was achieved through continuous follow-up and the provision of necessary documentation, and we hope that this event will be a source of goodness and blessing for the handicrafts sector.”

Appreciating the efforts of veterans and artists, especially the role of mothers and grandmothers in preserving this heritage, he said: “In the field of handicrafts, we are witnessing very good activities with empathy and cooperation; the launch of the first handicrafts cooperative company last year has also strengthened the collective activities.”

He emphasized that Ardakan Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department with focus on Karbafi art will make every effort to remove the obstacles and issue permits.

