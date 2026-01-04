Mend pottery, narrative of 5,000 years of art, culture, life in desert

TEHRAN--Pottery artifacts from the village of Mend with geometric and plant motifs, discovered in excavations conducted around Gonabad, indicate the advanced civilization of people of this region about 5,000 years ago.

The historic village of Mend is located in south of Khorasan Razavi province, somewhere between the desert and the mountains; a place where its soil is not only valuable for agriculture, but has also been a source of inspiration and creativity for pottery artists for centuries, ISNA reported.

Archaeological studies in the southern part of Khorasan Razavi indicate that the first signs of pottery production in this area date back to the prehistoric era.

This ancient history has caused Mend pottery to gain a special place not only among researchers, but also among those interested in cultural heritage and domestic and foreign tourists.

Pottery is one of the oldest and most authentic artistic traditions in Iran, and archaeological studies date it back more than 5,000 years, to the pre-Islamic era and even before the Sassanid and Parthian civilizations.

This ancient soil speaks about people who created life from the soil in the heart of the dryness and sunshine of the desert, and gave artistic expression to their minds and beliefs in pottery patterns.

Hamidreza Mahmoudi, head of Gonabad Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department, said that currently, about 400 Gonabadi artists are active in the handicraft sector, and their works are showcased and sold in 15 production workshops and 30 handicraft shops throughout the city. He stated that of these, 30 workshops and stores are dedicated exclusively to the production and sale of Mend pottery; a statistic that shows the remarkable prosperity of this art in the region.

He stated that one of the distinctive features of Mend pottery is the strong presence of women artisans in the decoration and painting stages.

About 99 percent of the painters on Gonabad pottery are female crafters; women who, with their taste and delicate sense, breathe new life into the raw pottery and turn it into living works of art.

Mahmoudi stated that pottery in Mend village is not just a job, but a part of the culture of life of Gonabad people. “The women of this region use brush and paint to create memories of past generations on pottery, and this continuity is the secret to the permanence of this art throughout the centuries.”

He added: “The city’s artists work on the basis of market needs, and the production process is fully adapted to the demands of local buyers. Unlike many decorative handicrafts, Gonabad pottery has a practical aspect.People of the region continue to use pottery for everyday consumption, which has made people of Gonabad and surrounding areas the main customers of these products.”

Mahmoudi said: “What distinguishes Mend pottery from other Iranian examples is a subtle combination of simplicity and authenticity. These potteries are usually made from high-quality soil from the desert areas around Mend; soil that, after kneading and shaping, is baked in traditional kilns with natural fuel and high heat.”

He said: “The dominant color of Mend pottery is brick red or reddish brown, which is obtained from the natural combination of soil and heat from biofuel, giving the work a warm and earthy feel.

Mahmoudi said that the designs of Mend pottery are often inspired by nature and the geometry of the desert; wavy lines, leaf patterns, simple flowers and symbolic designs that have been passed down from generation to generation and continue today, with slight changes, in the workshops of young artists.

He added: “Unlike many other handicrafts, this art has managed to maintain its authenticity. Mend pottery is still performed in the same traditional molds; however, young artists today are combining modern materials and designs with classical methods to maintain historical identity and respond to today’s market tastes.”

Stating that domestic and foreign tourists have significantly increased their visits to the pottery workshops in recent years, he said that many cultural and nature tours that are aimed at the southern regions of Khorasan Razavi include visiting pottery workshops in their programs.

Mahmoudi continued that tourists not only experience firsthand the stages of pottery making in these workshops, but can also experience touching the soil, using the pottery wheel, and painting the works; an experience that is both educational and has a profound impact on understanding the region's indigenous culture.

