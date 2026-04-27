261 lawmakers express strong support for Iranian negotiators with US

TEHRAN - In a significant display of unity, 261 members of parliament have endorsed Iran's negotiators and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf in discussions with the United States.

The lawmakers warned that after facing military defeats, the U.S. and Israel are now waging a psychological and media war aimed at creating divisions between Iranian officials and the public. They emphasized that all key decisions are made by consensus and under the leader's guidance.

The statement called on political activists to avoid speculating based on rumors and incomplete information, urging them not to fall into the enemy's "cognitive warfare" trap. The representatives reaffirmed their trust in the negotiation team's commitment to safeguarding national interests.

They concluded that through unity, patience, and resistance, Iran and the Axis of Resistance will soon achieve victory against the arrogant countries. The statement also noted that despite enemy assassinations, the country's leadership maintains cohesive decision-making at all levels.