Tehran, Bishkek discuss expanding sci-tech cooperation

TEHRAN – Minister of Science, Research and Technology, Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, and Minister of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation of Kyrgyzstan, Gulzat Isamatova, have explored ways to deepen scientific and technological ties between the two countries.

The officials held a phone call on Monday, IRNA reported.

Wishing peace and stability for Iran, the Kyrgyz official invited the science minister to pay a visit to the universities and scientific centers in Kyrgyzstan, and participate in forthcoming scientific conferences.

For his part, Simaei-Sarraf welcomed the idea of enhancing scientific collaborations and stressed the need to benefit from the capacities of science and technology parks to share expertise and strengthen innovation ecosystems, noting that these measures will lay the ground for improving technological interactions between Iran and Kyrgyzstan.

The two sides also discussed boosting cultural interactions among students of the two nations through educational centers to hold Persian and Kyrgyz language courses.

Relations in ICT, economy

In September 2024, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Minister Sattar Hashemi met his Kyrgyz counterpart to discuss ways to foster cooperation in the ICT sector.

The officials met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Digital Inclusion and Transformation held in Astana, Kazakhstan, Mehr news agency reported.

Minister of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic, Nuria Kutnaeva, expressed interest in defining joint projects and developing scientific cooperation. The official emphasized the necessity of cooperation in the field of ICT in addition to economic and cultural collaborations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides welcomed cooperation in local platforms and postal affairs and decided to prepare a draft of a memorandum of understanding in this regard.

Moreover, in April 2025, Iran and Kyrgyzstan held the 14th meeting of their Joint Economic Committee in Tehran, aiming to expand bilateral ties across economic, scientific, cultural, and technical sectors.

Senior officials from both countries, including Iran’s Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh and Kyrgyz Economy and Commerce Minister Sydykov Bakyt Tolomushevich, attended the meeting, which emphasized boosting trade and investment cooperation.

At the opening ceremony, Nouri highlighted agriculture, industry, energy, and technology as key areas of collaboration. He expressed hope that the session would lay the groundwork for a significant rise in economic exchanges between the two nations.

Sydykov echoed these sentiments, noting the long-standing ties between Iran and Kyrgyzstan since 1992 and underscoring multilateral cooperation through organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Eurasian Economic Union.

MT/MG

