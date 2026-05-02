Hidden cost of war: How Iran conflict is crushing world’s poor

TEHRAN- When wars are reported, the focus is often on military tactics, territorial gains, or great power rivalries. But far from the battlefields, a silent and devastating crisis is unfolding, one that is pushing millions of the world's poorest people closer to starvation.

The US-Israeli war against Iran is not merely a regional conflict. Its shockwaves have rippled across the entire global economy.

Asian factories face soaring energy bills, European airlines struggle with jet fuel shortages, and oil markets remain in turmoil.

Yet, the heaviest burden is falling on those who can least afford it: the poor and vulnerable nations of Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Consider this: as fuel prices skyrocket, so does the cost of producing and transporting food. Fertilizer prices have also surged, threatening next season's harvests.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund warned that food insecurity in Africa is "spreading dramatically."

At the same time, the United Nations Development Programme reports that millions across the Asia-Pacific region are at risk of being pushed into poverty.

These are not abstract statistics. They represent families who must choose between buying bread or medicine. They are farmers who cannot afford seed or fertilizer. They are children who will go to bed hungry.

Moreover, tighter global financing conditions are strangling developing economies. As uncertainty rises, borrowing costs spike. Governments that need loans to import essential goods or pay foreign debts find themselves trapped.

For wealthy nations, higher energy prices are an inconvenience. For the poor, they are a death sentence.

The world cannot afford to look away. Humanitarian aid, debt relief, and diplomatic pressure to end this war are not just political choices, they are moral imperatives. If the global community remains silent, the true cost of this war will be measured not in dollars, but in human lives.