IRGC: 14 personnel martyred in ordnance clearance explosion in Zanjan

TEHRAN – Fourteen members of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) were martyred and two others injured after an explosion occurred during a mine and unexploded ordnance clearance mission in Zanjan province, according to an official statement.

The incident took place on Friday as specialized demolition units were carrying out a high-risk operation to detect and neutralize unexploded munitions reportedly left behind following recent aerial attacks on Iranian territory. The IRGC described the blast as resulting from the detonation of an unidentified unexploded device during a counter-IED neutralization procedure.

In its statement, the IRGC emphasized that those killed were highly trained and experienced personnel engaged in safeguarding public safety and regional stability. It noted that the victims were operating on the front lines of a complex and sensitive mission aimed at eliminating lingering threats posed by unexploded ordnance.

The statement further indicated that large areas of Zanjan province had been contaminated by munitions, including cluster-type explosives. According to the IRGC, more than 1,200 hectares—covering both residential-adjacent zones and agricultural land—had been exposed to hazards resulting from aerially deployed mines and unexploded ordnance.

In response, IRGC demolition units launched extensive clearance operations, using specialized expertise to identify, defuse, and safely remove hazardous materials with high precision.

The IRGC extended its condolences to the families of the victims, reaffirming its commitment to continuing such operations with the highest standards of safety and professionalism.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions following recent military confrontations, which Iranian officials say have left behind dangerous remnants requiring systematic clearance to prevent further civilian and environmental harm.