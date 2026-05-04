Tehran’s largest mural unveiled to honor Martyred Leader, national solidarity

TEHRAN- A new massive mural was unveiled on Sunday at the intersection of Jomhouri and Valiasr avenues, featuring a depiction of the Martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The artwork, designed by prominent artist Danial Farrokh, showcases the clenched fist of the Martyred Leader alongside the raised fists of people from all walks of life.

The imagery serves as a powerful symbol of national solidarity, resilience, and the ultimate victory of the Iranian nation.

The unveiling comes as the JANFADA (Ready to Sacrifice Life) grassroots campaign, reaches a historic milestone. According to reports, over 31 million Iranians have joined the movement, demonstrating an unprecedented wave of national unity and public devotion to the ideals of the Revolution.

A central element of the mural is the Quranic verse: "And victory comes only from Allah, the All-Mighty, the All-Wise," emphasizing the spiritual foundation of the nation's perseverance.

Measuring 63.5 meters in length and 14 meters in height, the piece is recognized as the largest mural in Iran. It stands as a testament to the enduring bond between the people and their leadership, particularly following the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei, which has sparked a renewed sense of revolutionary fervor across the country.

The JANFADA campaign has emerged as a remarkable symbol of social solidarity in Iran. Initiated on March 29 as a spontaneous expression of public commitment to defend the nation amidst heightened tensions following the US-Israeli threats, it rapidly gained traction far beyond expectations. With over 31 million volunteers aged 12 to 60 now registered, the campaign demonstrates the overwhelming readiness of Iranian citizens to safeguard their homeland. Notably, more than 60 percent of participants are women, reflecting their significant and pioneering role in the country’s social and civic spheres.

Beyond its numerical success, JANFADA serves as a potent instrument for projecting a true image of Iran to the world. By mobilizing citizens in a collective act of solidarity, the campaign counters decades of distorted narratives propagated by external actors. According to campaign spokesperson Sasan Zare, JANFADA is more than a social movement; it is a concrete expression of Iranian identity, shaped by Islamic and Shiite teachings, and a reflection of the nation’s enduring principles during critical historical moments. The campaign highlights the dynamism and constructiveness of Iranian society, demonstrating that the people remain resilient in the face of economic, security, and psychological pressures.

JANFADA embodies the spirit of national perseverance and readiness to protect Iran’s sovereignty and rights on both domestic and international fronts. It underscores that the Iranian populace continues to prioritize collective responsibility and steadfastness over adversity. In doing so, the movement not only strengthens internal cohesion but also conveys a powerful message globally: that Iran’s citizens, unified by faith and patriotic commitment, are prepared to confront challenges with courage, resilience, and unwavering dedication to their homeland.

Following the coordinated US- Israeli attack on February 28, which targeted key national facilities in Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, was martyred. Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has since been appointed as the new Leader by the Assembly of Experts.

Having served for decades as the preeminent symbol of resistance against global hegemony, his loss in a targeted US strike sparked a wave of unprecedented grief and spiritual awakening across the Islamic world. Far from demoralizing the public, his martyrdom has been viewed by millions as the ultimate sacrifice for the country’s sovereignty, further delegitimizing the actions of the aggressors and solidifying the national identity around the principles of steadfastness.

This transition of leadership has acted as a catalyst for national mobilization. The Iranian people have transformed their collective mourning into a powerful movement of national resolve, signaling to the international community that the revolutionary framework remains unshakable.

SAB/



