40th-day memorial ceremony for martyr Ali Larijani held in Tehran

TEHRAN - The fortieth-day mourning ceremony for former secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Ali Larijani, was held at Vahdat Hall in Tehran on Saturday.

The memorial ceremony was attended by senior officials, including First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref. Larijani was martyred along with his son in US-Israeli airstrikes in Tehran on March 17. On Wednesday, SNSC issued a statement describing Larijani as a brave and far-sighted figure whose legacy of revolutionary, wise, and noble statesmanship will serve as a brilliant model for Iranian officials for years to come.

