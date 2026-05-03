Ardabil to develop tourism-focused villages, boost infrastructure

TEHRAN - Ardabil province is moving forward with plans to organize rural areas around tourism development, allocating funding to designated villages and prioritizing infrastructure projects to support the sector, local officials said on Saturday.

Farzad Qalandari, governor of Ardabil, said during a meeting with cultural heritage and tourism officials that a comprehensive tourism plan and a detailed investment framework for the city had been prepared, reflecting the region’s untapped potential.

“Necessary funding will be allocated to target tourism villages, and the implementation of rural development plans with a tourism axis is on the agenda,” he said, according to state media.

Qalandari outlined a series of initiatives aimed at revitalizing rural economies, including the promotion of handicrafts, eco-tourism projects and the establishment of “creative tourism houses” in villages. He added that authorities are also focused on completing tourism infrastructure and providing broad support for private-sector investors.

He stressed the importance of restoring historical markets and buildings in Ardabil, noting that dedicated funding would be assigned to conservation projects to better integrate the city’s heritage assets into tourism development strategies.

The governor also announced the formation of a special committee to organize events for “Ardabil Day,” an annual occasion intended to highlight the province’s cultural and historical significance.

Located near the borders with the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ardabil province is known for its diverse attractions, including natural landscapes, religious sites and historical landmarks, drawing significant numbers of visitors, particularly during national holidays and the summer season.

AM