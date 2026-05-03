Araghchi holds talks with German, Omani, Japanese, and Italian counterparts to end the war

TEHRAN – In a concerted diplomatic push to halt the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held a series of telephone conversations with his counterparts from Germany, Oman, Japan, and Italy over the past 48 hours, outlining Tehran's initiatives for ending the conflict and restoring regional peace.

During a phone call on Sunday, Araghchi and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul explored practical ways to bring an end to the imposed war. The Iranian top diplomat briefed his German counterpart on Tehran's active diplomatic initiatives and efforts to find a way out of the current crisis.

In a separate conversation, Araghchi discussed bilateral relations and regional developments with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi. Araghchi also briefed the Omani minister on a new proposal recently delivered to Pakistan—which has been serving as a mediator for indirect negotiations with the United States—aimed at permanently ending the war and establishing lasting peace in the region.

Also late on Saturday, Araghchi held separate phone talks with his Japanese and Italian counterparts, Toshimitsu Motegi and Antonio Tajani, outlining Tehran's diplomatic push to end the war and stressing the need for responsible international action.

In his call with Motegi, Araghchi discussed bilateral ties, regional developments, and ongoing Iranian diplomatic initiatives aimed at reducing tensions. He provided the Japanese minister with an update on the latest diplomatic developments.

Speaking with Italy's Tajani, Araghchi focused on the security, legal, and economic consequences of the US-Israeli military aggression. He updated the Italian minister on ceasefire-related developments and the broader diplomatic efforts, emphasizing the importance of a responsible role by European countries in the process.

The Iranian foreign minister expressed regret over the "non-constructive and irresponsible approach" of some European countries, which he said continue to repeat "incorrect clichés" regarding Iran's nuclear issue. Araghchi reaffirmed that Iran's nuclear program is "absolutely peaceful" and urged those countries to condemn the US-Israeli aggression and hold the aggressors accountable for gross violations of international humanitarian law.

The United States and Israel launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran while indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington regarding Iran's peaceful nuclear program were still underway. During the conflict, the Israeli regime assassinated the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as well as several senior Iranian commanders. In one of the war's deadliest attacks, a school in the southern city of Minab was bombed, killing 168 people, including schoolchildren.