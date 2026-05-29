President orders to develop alternative trade corridors through northern ports, neighboring countrie

TEHRAN- President Pezeshkian emphasizing the need to maintain market stability and prevent price volatility, ordered the acceleration of activating alternative import routes and maximum use of neighboring countries' capacities.

During the meeting, the latest status of supply and import of essential goods, medicine, and needed inputs, considering restrictions imposed on some southern routes, was carefully reviewed, and executive bodies presented reports on actions taken to manage the situation and create alternative routes.

According to a report from the ministers, as a result of negotiations and coordination with neighboring countries, a significant capacity of land border crossings and alternative transport routes has been activated and strengthened to facilitate and increase imports of goods, and the process of importing essential goods into the country is being continuously pursued.

At the meeting, the President, stressing the need for intelligent market management and preventing any price volatility, tasked the Ministry of Agriculture with minimizing the possible effects of restrictions on some entry points on the prices of essential goods and medicine through careful, continuous, and forward-looking planning.

The President also emphasized the need to maximize the use of the country's northern ports, develop alternative trade corridors, and utilize the capacity of neighboring countries – including Pakistan, Russia, and Azerbaijan – for supplying and importing certain needed items, and called for accelerating the implementation of relevant agreements in this area.

Following this, the President instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to assign specific, specialized working groups for each commodity category. This aims to prevent any fragmentation, duplication, or disruption in decision-making, while identifying source countries for supply as quickly as possible and ensuring the purchase and import process is followed with greater coherence and speed.

Pezeshkian also stressed the need to guide and coordinate private sector actors and stakeholders in using alternative transport and supply routes, and called for maximum synergy between the government and the private sector in managing the current situation.

During the meeting, the feasibility of importing medicine and certain critical items from China via rail routes was examined, and the need to strengthen multimodal transport infrastructure and increase the resilience of the country's supply chain was emphasized.

In another part of his remarks, the President emphasized the need for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to further activate the country's economic diplomacy capacity, stating: "All political, economic, and regional capacities of the country must be employed to facilitate the purchase, transport, customs clearance, and entry of essential goods and medicine so that no interruption occurs in meeting the people's needs."

Pezeshkian also made clear that if necessary, he would personally negotiate with the leaders of neighboring countries and regional partners to remove any potential obstacles to the supply and transport of essential goods and medicine as quickly as possible.

The Central Bank Governor also presented a report on the status of foreign currency and financial resources needed for importing essential goods and medicine, stating that fortunately there is no problem in financing these items, and necessary support will continue uninterrupted.

EF/MA