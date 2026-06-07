Iran, Tajikistan emphasize facilitation of trade exchanges

TEHRAN- The Iranian Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade and his Tajik counterpart emphasized the development and facilitation of trade exchanges between Tehran and Dushanbe on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's Industry Ministers' Meeting.

According to IRNA's report from the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, the meeting between Seyed Mohammad Atabak and Sherali Kabir, the Minister of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan, was held with the aim of maximizing the utilization of capacities and strengthening mutual economic ties, and the two sides emphasized accelerating the implementation process of previous memoranda of understanding and operationalizing agreements between them.

Increasing the level of trade exchanges between the two countries, attention to Iran's extensive capabilities and capacities in various sectors of mineral reserves and elements, mineral processing, pharmaceutical industries, textiles, and readiness to develop interactions were examined.

Given the importance of increasing trade volume, the industry ministers of the two countries agreed on the necessity of facilitating administrative processes to expedite the streamlining of trade and industrial relations between Tehran and Dushanbe.

In this meeting, the need to utilize the capacities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as a new transformative platform for industrial convergence among member states, expert consultations, and continuous follow-up of agreements to achieve tangible results in the future was emphasized.

The closing ceremony of the 18th meeting of the Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic Committee was held in Dushanbe on May 26. Addressing the meeting, Tajikistan's Minister of Energy and Water Resources, noting a significant increase in trade between Iran and Tajikistan in the first quarter of 2026, called Iran Tajikistan's most important partner in the region and emphasized the development of technological and energy cooperation based on historical commonalities.

Dalir Juma referred to Iran as a friendly and brotherly country and said: "We consider the role of Iran important for peace and stability in the region and the world. Tajikistan evaluates cooperation between the two friendly and brotherly countries, i.e. Iran and Tajikistan, as beneficial, and relying on the principle of good faith, considers Iran one of its most important partners in the region and the world."

He added: "Deep historical, cultural and linguistic commonalities have provided the ground for beneficial cooperation in technology, industry, energy and many other fields between the two countries."

Tajikistan's energy minister, referring to official statistics, noted: "Trade between Iran and Tajikistan in the first quarter of 2026 has increased significantly compared to the same period last year, and the expansion of this trade will lead to economic security and further development for both countries."

Iran's Minister of Energy, pointing to the favorable political relations between the two countries, called upgrading trade and economic relations a primary duty and said: "The end of this session is not the end of the work, but the beginning of a heavy responsibility on the path to realizing the agreements."

Abbas Aliabadi, referring to the deep bonds between the two nations, said: "As discussed during this session and as President Emomali Rahmon also noted, today, relying on the deep linguistic, cultural, religious and social bonds between the two brotherly nations, we stand on a new path of cooperation."

He added: "Developing relations with neighboring countries and Muslim countries has always been at the top of the strategic priorities of our country's officials, and among these, Tajikistan has a special place."

Aliabadi, pointing to the favorable political relations between the two countries, stated: "Today we see that political relations between Iran and Tajikistan are at an excellent level, but our main challenge and duty is to raise this level of political intimacy to a similar level in trade and economic relations. Enemies should know that this 6,000‑year culture of the two nations is unbreakable."

The Minister of Energy emphasized: "The end of this session is not the end of the work, but the beginning of a heavy responsibility on the path to realizing the agreements. The document resulting from this session is not just a collection of words, but a covenant for action. For these agreements to become a turning point in relations between the two countries, we need to operationalize the executive mechanisms in a timely manner. Here I must express my gratitude to the people and government of Tajikistan for accompanying us on this path."

Aliabadi, stressing the formation of joint technical committees, noted: "I emphasize that the formation of joint technical committees and a follow‑up committee for the session must not be delayed. I sincerely thank all the expert delegations and especially my colleagues in the international department of the Ministry of Energy who played a role in advancing these clauses with precision and speed. I hope all the proposed suggestions reach the implementation stage with the same speed and precision."

The Minister of Energy, referring to the capacities for cooperation between the two countries, said: "Increasing capacities and potentials to expand trade and economic relations between the two countries, especially in the field of exporting technical and engineering services, using transit capacities, and selling oil and oil products to Tajikistan, are among the important axes of cooperation."

Aliabadi expressed hope at the end: "I hope the implementation of the agreements reached at this session will be a turning point in the relations and interactions between the two countries, and that the proposed clauses in the joint committee will all proceed with precision and speed."

During this trip, Iran's Minister of Energy also met with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. In this meeting, current cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic, industrial, energy, agricultural, road construction and transport sectors, was reviewed and discussed.

The President of Tajikistan noted that the existing tensions in West Asia can only be resolved through diplomatic tools and negotiation. Tajikistan's firm stance in support of ongoing political efforts and constructive dialogue to resolve conflicts was emphasized.

* Presidential phone call – Iran ready to expand cooperation in all fields

Also, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a telephone conversation with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, referring to the expanding relations between Tehran and Dushanbe, stated: "Iran is ready to further develop bilateral cooperation with Tajikistan in all fields, especially in the economic, energy, transport and cultural sectors."

* $1 billion trade target – joint industrial plants and mining task force

Back in mid-February, Seyed Mohammad Atabak, Iran’s minister of industry, mining and trade, said that Iran and Tajikistan have set a target of raising bilateral trade to $1.0 billion in the near future and agreed to expand joint investments and establish shared industrial plants, as senior officials from both sides moved to deepen economic and mining cooperation.

He made the remarks during a visit to Dushanbe, where he met with Prime Minister of Tajikistan Qohir Rasulzoda and other senior officials.

Atabak said economic relations and trade exchanges between the two countries were on a positive and expanding trajectory, adding that bilateral ties, particularly in commerce, were stronger than before.

During the multi-day visit, he held talks with three Tajik ministers, two heads of state committees and the prime minister on boosting cooperation in areas including pharmaceuticals, mining and industrial development.

The two sides agreed to pursue a roadmap aimed at accelerating the implementation of existing agreements, facilitating private sector engagement and strengthening export capacity, technology transfer and bilateral infrastructure.

In the mining sector, Iran and Tajikistan agreed to form a joint working group between Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade and Tajikistan’s Ministry of Industry to expand the presence of Iranian companies in Tajikistan’s mining and mineral industries.

Masoud Sami’e Nejad, head of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organisation (IMIDRO), said the task force would focus on reconstructing Tajik mining industries through Iranian engineering and design teams, training Tajik engineers and establishing structured engineering systems for mineral processing industries.

* Iran’s advantages lie in technical services, competitive prices and cultural proximity

On May 19, the commercial attaché of Iran in Tajikistan, referring to the envisioned roadmap for Iran-Tajikistan trade exchanges, stated that Iran's main advantages in this market are providing technical and engineering services, industrial technologies at competitive prices, cultural proximity, and the capability to implement joint projects.

Mohammad-Ali Amirfakhrian said, pointing to the forecast of over 8% economic growth in Tajikistan: "The development of infrastructure projects, energy, mining industries, mineral processing, technical and engineering services, and support for export-oriented production will be among the most important economic axes of Tajikistan in the coming years, which can create a good opportunity for the presence of Iranian economic entrepreneurs and capable companies."

MA