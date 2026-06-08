Iran, India emphasize expansion of economic cooperation, facilitation of trade relations

TEHRAN- Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Atabek, in a meeting with the Minister of Heavy Industries of India, emphasized the expansion of economic, trade, and investment cooperation between the two countries.

In this meeting, the two sides, referring to the extensive capacities existing in the economic relations between Iran and India, examined solutions for developing bilateral cooperation and removing obstacles facing economic activists.

The Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade, in this meeting while emphasizing the importance of strengthening mechanisms for joint cooperation, called for holding the meeting of the joint trade working group of the two countries as soon as possible, and considered this meeting as a suitable platform for following up on agreements, identifying new cooperation opportunities, and increasing the volume of economic exchanges.

He also stressed the need to facilitate the issuance of business visas for economic activists of the two countries and said that facilitating the movement of traders and investors can play an important role in developing economic relations and increasing private sector interactions.

The Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade further, referring to the importance of joint investments, emphasized the need to accelerate the implementation of the Indian side's investment commitments in Iran and called for utilizing available capacities for implementing joint projects and developing long-term economic cooperation.

In another part of this meeting, the development of a direct flight network between major cities of Iran and India was emphasized. The two sides believed that increasing direct flights and creating balance in the aviation relations of the two countries can pave the way for the development of tourism, facilitation of business travel, and expansion of economic and cultural cooperation.

The two sides also emphasized the continuation of consultations and strengthening of joint cooperation in various economic and trade fields, and agreed to make maximum use of available capacities to enhance the level of relations between Iran and India.

As previously reported, at a conference on commercial opportunities between Iran and India, held on the sidelines of Iran Expo 2025, in May 2025, officials and business representatives from both countries emphasized the need to diversify trade and familiarize Iranian businesses with international trade models.

According to Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), the “Iran–India Trade Opportunities and Capacities Conference” brought together Hossein Bamiri, Iran’s commercial attaché in India; Khalid Khan, a member of the Iran Trade Center in Mumbai; and several trade delegations from both nations.

Bamiri said Iran’s exports to India over the past decade have largely been limited to a narrow range of products including dates, pistachios, almonds, and petrochemicals, with little diversification in the export basket.

Highlighting the mismatch between the two countries’ trade potential and current volumes, Bamiri urged Iranian businesses to pursue not just goods exports but also services. “This requires a stronger Iranian presence in international trade fairs,” he added.

He also stressed that Iranian traders and manufacturers must align their corporate structures with global standards and gain a deeper understanding of international trade models. “Proper marketing and consistent participation in international events are key,” Bamiri said.

Khalid Khan said efforts are underway to usher in a new phase of commercial relations between India and Iran. “We aim to showcase the capabilities of both nations on a broader scale,” he said, adding that India-Iran trade could flourish further if Chabahar Port became more accessible to Indian traders. “Such progress depends on sound policies and timely cooperation,” he noted.

Also speaking at the event, Masoud Ebrahim Shah, a former advisor to the Malaysian prime minister, called India’s export potential “unparalleled” and described trade exhibitions as a strategic platform for future commercial development.

Meanwhile, Head of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) Mahmoud Najafi Arab met with Indian Ambassador Rudra Gaurav Shresth to explore avenues for expanding economic ties between Iran and India, with both sides emphasizing the need to prioritize the exchange of non-sanctioned goods.

The meeting, held at the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, also included the TCCIMA Secretary General and the head of the South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce, who accompanied the Indian ambassador. Discussions focused on enhancing provincial-level economic cooperation led by business chambers.

MA