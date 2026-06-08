Development of economic, industrial, commercial co-op between Iran, Kyrgyzstan emphasized

TEHRAN- The Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade of Iran, in a meeting with the Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, emphasized the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, transport, mining, technical and engineering services, and health.

In this meeting, the two sides, referring to the extensive capacities existing in the economic relations between the two countries, stressed the need to increase the volume and diversity of trade exchanges, develop cooperation within the framework of regional agreements such as the Eurasian Economic Union and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as well as strengthen the exchange of trade delegations and hold joint specialized exhibitions.

Mohammad Atabek, in this meeting, while pointing out the importance of developing transport and transit infrastructure, cited the establishment of a direct flight between the two countries, reduction of transit costs, and completion of regional corridors as priorities for joint cooperation. He also emphasized utilizing the capacities of railway projects and the "Belt and Road" initiative for the development of regional trade.

In another part of the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to remove banking and financial obstacles, develop correspondent banking relations, use national currencies in trade exchanges, form a joint banking committee, and examine new financial mechanisms such as joint investment funds.

The Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade also announced Iran's readiness to develop cooperation in industrial and mining sectors and informed about the capacity of Iranian companies to implement industrial projects, provide technical and engineering services, transfer technical knowledge, develop industrial towns, and participate in Kyrgyzstan's mining projects. In this framework, the need for exchanging specialized information in the mining sector and identifying joint investment opportunities was emphasized.

In the field of investment, the two sides also stressed the development of cooperation between the free zones and special economic zones of the two countries, attracting investors, creating joint ventures especially in the processing industries of agricultural products, and utilizing logistical and commercial capacities.

The Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade, referring to the country's capabilities in the health sector, emphasized the development of medical cooperation, expansion of health tourism, and establishment of joint medical and health centers in Kyrgyzstan.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides emphasized the continuation of consultations, follow-up of agreements, and maximum utilization of existing capacities to enhance the level of economic and commercial relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Kyrgyzstan.

MA