Ebrahim Shakouri calls for greater support for Iran U23 football team

TEHRAN – Ebrahim Shakouri, assistant coach of Iran’s U23 national football team, has praised the preparations for the team’s upcoming competitions and emphasized the need for greater support for youth football in the country.

Iran’s U23 team are currently holding a training camp in Antalya, Turkey, as part of their preparations for 2026 Asian Games.

Shakouri expressed his satisfaction at returning to the Football Federation as a member of the U23 coaching staff.

“I consider myself a member of the football family. At one point, I was a football fan, then a player, later a football administrator, and now, thankfully, I have the opportunity to serve on the coaching staff of the U23 national team,” Shakouri said.

“I am very grateful for the trust that Hossein Abdi has placed in me. Returning to the Football Federation and working alongside my former colleagues is a positive experience. This role represents a new and exciting challenge, and I hope it ultimately leads to a major achievement for Iranian football,” he added.

Referring to the country’s current circumstances and the challenges of organizing overseas training camps, Shakouri praised the efforts made by the federation.

“Everyone knows that the country is facing special circumstances. Economic issues and existing limitations have made things more difficult. Nevertheless, organizing a camp of this quality abroad is truly valuable, and all those who worked to make it happen deserve appreciation. The federation has done an outstanding job. The charter flight and suitable training facilities will certainly benefit the team,” he said.

“The facilities provided to the team have created favorable conditions for player preparation. This demonstrates that the necessary support is being given to the U23 team, and we hope this support will continue through the competition period,” he said.

Shakouri believes Iranian football needs a new approach if it is to end its long-standing struggles at the U23 level and secure success on the continental stage.

“To achieve success, special attention must be given to the U23 team. The players currently in this camp are experienced footballers, many of whom have already played at the senior level. The coaching staff is also made up of experienced and knowledgeable professionals, and this group deserves special support,” he said.

One of the key strengths of the current camp, according to Shakouri, is the availability of nearly all the players requested by the coaching staff.

“This may be one of the few camps where almost all of the players desired by the coaching staff are present together. This is extremely important for any head coach and coaching staff and can greatly improve team cohesion,” he noted.

Shakouri concluded by stressing the importance of long-term investment in youth development.

“If Iranian football wants to achieve lasting success, greater attention and support must be directed toward youth and U23 football. Sustainable success is the result of long-term planning, not short-term thinking,” he said.