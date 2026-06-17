Iran, Kazakhstan pledge to integrate logistics chains, boost bilateral trade to $3b

TEHRAN- Farzaneh Sadegh, Minister of Transport and Urban Development of Iran, traveled to Kazakhstan to follow up on the agreements made during the President's visit.

On the first day of her trip, she met and held talks with Nurlan Sauranbayev, Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan; Serik Zhumangarin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan; and Arman Shakaliev, Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan and head of the joint economic committee of the two countries.

* Iran and Kazakhstan seek to establish an integrated logistics chain

According to a report by the news base of the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, Sadegh, in a meeting with her Kazakh counterpart, referred to the developments in key agreements on the sidelines of the presidents' meeting of the two countries, describing this trip as aimed at following up on the approved resolutions. She announced strategic proposals for the development of transport and transit cooperation between the two countries.

Sadegh, in her meeting with Nurlan Sauranbayev, Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan, thanked the country for its warm hospitality, described bilateral cooperation in the transport sector as highly favorable, and called it one of the main areas of bilateral cooperation.

Referring to the geopolitical trends in the region, she emphasized: "Transport cooperation between the two countries will bring significant benefits to the nations of Iran and Kazakhstan."

The Minister of Transport and Urban Development stressed: "Iran is the most cost‑effective, shortest, and safest route for Kazakhstan's access to global markets."

During this meeting, Farzaneh Sadegh put forward proposals for the development of cooperation, including:

· Activating the eastern branch of the North–South Corridor and removing existing obstacles based on the roadmap signed in July 2024.

· Increasing transit capacity to 20 million tons by 2030 through the precise implementation of the roadmap.

· Connecting Chabahar Port to the railway network, which will facilitate Kazakhstan's access to open waters.

· Developing the China–Kazakhstan–Iran–Europe corridor with the aim of increasing container train traffic.

· Establishing a grain corridor and utilizing the capacity of Iran's ports for grain storage and transit.

· Developing the Afghanistan–Uzbekistan corridor for cooperation with Afghanistan in constructing the Mazar‑i‑Sharif–Herat railway.

· Creating an integrated logistics chain for mutual investment in the ports of Iran and Kazakhstan.

· Facilitating investment by Kazakh companies in Shahid Rajaei, Chabahar, Amirabad, and Aprin ports.

According to the report, Nurlan Sauranbayev also stated in this meeting, referring to Kazakhstan's readiness to develop transport cooperation with Iran: "Kazakhstan seeks to make maximum use of the capacities of the North–South Corridor and Iran's ports."

The Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan, seriously welcoming the proposals of the Minister of Transport and Urban Development, emphasized the acceleration of the implementation of agreements and the removal of existing obstacles, and expressed hope that joint projects, including investment in the ports of the two countries, would be operationalized as soon as possible.

* Obstacles to achieving 3‑billion‑dollar trade between Iran and Kazakhstan must be removed quickly

Sadegh, in a meeting with Serik Zhumangarin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, referring to the privileged geopolitical position of the two countries, stated: "Iran and Kazakhstan have unique capacities for cooperation in stabilizing and developing transport corridors. We are ready to provide the high capacities of our northern and southern ports for Kazakhstan's access to international markets."

She added: "Chabahar Port, as an oceanic port, can facilitate Kazakhstan's access to Southeast Asia. Also, the Chabahar–Zahedan railway will be connected to Iran's national railway network within the next two to three months, and with this connection, Kazakhstan's access to global markets will be realized."

Sadegh, referring to the President's visit to Astana six months ago, noted: "This trip is aimed at following up on the agreements made in the fields of transport and transit. We are pleased that the two countries, with a long history of cooperation, can expand their cooperation by leveraging geopolitical trends."

The Minister of Transport and Urban Development, emphasizing that the roadmap between the two countries aims to increase bilateral trade volume to three billion dollars, said: "We are ready to allocate space for logistics centers for Kazakh companies not only in Shahid Rajaei Port but also in Chabahar, Amirabad, and Aprin ports."

* Kazakhstan considers Iran its strategic partner

Continuing the meeting, Serik Zhumangarin, referring to the longstanding and strong relations between the two countries, stated: "Our bilateral cooperation entered a new phase in 2025 with the visit of the President of Iran to Astana. Your trip to Kazakhstan coincides with the socio‑political developments in our country, but our foreign policy and its priorities have not changed, and Iran is still considered one of Kazakhstan's important neighbors and trading partners."

Emphasizing Kazakhstan's determination to develop bilateral relations and increase trade and economic ties, he added: "The North–South Corridor is very vital for Kazakhstan and has many capacities for transport development. We are cooperating with various parties, including China and Russia, in this regard."

The Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan also announced: "If the Islamic Republic of Iran wants land in Kazakhstan's ports, we can provide this space in the ports of Aktau and Kuryk to Iranian companies. There are many capacities for cooperation, and we have no doubt about the importance of the North–South Corridor."

The Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, noting that Kazakhstan does not have access to open waters, pointed out: "We need open sea ports, and Iran has this capacity."

* Iran and Kazakhstan set a target of increasing trade exchanges to 3 billion dollars

Sadegh, in a meeting with Arman Shakaliev, Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan and head of the joint commission for economic cooperation between the two countries, while emphasizing the determination of both sides to expand bilateral relations, stated that the purpose of this trip is to follow up on the approvals of the visit of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Kazakhstan.

* Finalization of logistics terminal contract in Shahid Rajaei Port

Sadegh, referring to the cooperation priorities of the two countries, stated: "The construction of a logistics and transit terminal for Kazakhstan in the hinterland of Shahid Rajaei Port is the most important bilateral agenda, and its contract has been finalized and is ready for signing."

The Minister of Transport and Urban Development added: "Given Iran's strategic position, the country's logistics facilities are available to the Kazakh side not only in Bandar Abbas but also in Chabahar Port and Aprin dry port to expand port relations."

According to her, Iran's geographical position is the easiest, smoothest, and safest route for diversifying Kazakhstan's exports to target countries and plays a key role in strengthening the North–South and East–West corridors.

In another part of her remarks, the Minister of Transport and Urban Development, referring to the country's experiences in rebuilding transport infrastructure after the imposed war, stated: "With careful planning and diversification of eastern and western borders, the country's logistics capacity overcame the maritime siege, and the damage to bridges, roads, and tunnels was rebuilt in the shortest possible time."

Continuing this meeting, Arman Shakaliev, Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, emphasizing the special importance of relations with Iran and referring to the holding of several business conferences last year, said: "Currently, the value of trade exchanges between the two countries is 3 million dollars, which, according to the order of the presidents of the two countries, must be increased to 3 billion dollars."

The head of the joint committee for cooperation between the two countries added: "The construction of a logistics center in Bandar Abbas will elevate the relations between the two countries to a new level, and the Kazakh side is committed to signing an agreement based on mutual interests and respect."

Shakaliev, stating that the roadmap and the readiness of Kazakhstan's private sector for joint projects have been provided, noted: "Our country has a serious determination to develop economic cooperation and declares its full readiness to activate Kazakhstan's private sector in Anzali and Amirabad ports."

MA