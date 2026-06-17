Urgent plan to increase gas production launched

TEHRAN- The Minister of Oil has announced the implementation of an urgent plan to boost gas production in the onshore sector, stating: "Utilizing all available capacities, the program to increase gas production—alongside field development and associated gas gathering—is being pursued with accelerated momentum."

In an interview with Shana, Mohsen Paknejad stated: "Even during the 12-day and 40-day ward, the oil industry's activities across various sectors did not come to a halt, and the development of oil and gas fields throughout the country has continued with full seriousness."

He added: "In addition to ongoing operations in the South Pars gas field and offshore platforms, an urgent plan to increase gas production has also been defined in the onshore sector and has entered the implementation phase."

Stating that this plan encompasses all fields under the jurisdiction of the Central Regions Oil Company, the Minister of Oil emphasized: "Based on the planning carried out, we will utilize all available capacities to increase gas production, and we will see output growth across all fields."

EF/MA