IAF to screen Roman Polanski’s “Death and the Maiden”

TEHRAN – The 1994 mystery drama film “Death and the Maiden” directed by Roman Polanski will be shown at the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) in Tehran on Monday.

The screening is set for 6 p.m. at the Nasseri Hall of the IAF, and the movie will be screened with Persian subtitles.

Starring Sigourney Weaver, Ben Kingsley, and Stuart Wilson, the movie is based on the 1990 play of the same name by Chilean playwright Ariel Dorfman, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Rafael Yglesias.

Set in an unspecified country that has recently transitioned from a dictatorship to a democratic government, it depicts the conflict between a former political prisoner, a doctor who may have tortured her, and her husband, who is a lawyer and a member of the investigation commission of the new government.

Raymond Polański is a Polish and French filmmaker and actor. He is the recipient of numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, three British Academy Film Awards, ten César Awards, and two Golden Globe Awards, as well as a Golden Bear and a Palme d'Or.

His critically acclaimed films include “The Tenant” (1976), “Tess” (1979), “The Pianist” (2002), which won him the Academy Award for Best Director, “The Ghost Writer” (2010), “Venus in Fur” (2013), and “An Officer and a Spy” (2019). Polanski has made 23 feature films to date.

SS/SAB