Lawsuit filed on behalf of families of Minab victims against US 

TEHRAN- A lawsuit has been formally lodged on behalf of the families of the victims of the Minab incident against the Government of the United States, according to Hassan Abdolianpour, Head of Iran’s Center for Lawyers, Official Experts, and Family Advisors of the Judiciary.

Speaking at a press conference, Hassan Abdolianpour announced that legal proceedings relating to the Minab victims are actively being pursued. He underscored the Center’s commitment to exhausting all available domestic and international legal remedies to seek accountability and secure justice for the victims and their families.

According to Abdolianpour, the preliminary phase of the proceedings involved the systematic collection, verification, and documentation of evidentiary materials obtained from a range of governmental bodies, public institutions, and relevant authorities.

Pursuant to a directive issued by the Head of the Judiciary, expert assessments prepared by the Center are being formally registered before the Peace Courts as measures for the preservation of evidence, with the objective of facilitating and expediting subsequent judicial proceedings.

He further stated that powers of attorney have been obtained from the victims’ families for the purpose of pursuing both civil and criminal actions. The relevant claims and legal complaints have been filed and are currently under review by the competent authorities. Hearings in connection with these proceedings are expected to be convened in the coming months.

