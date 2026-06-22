Iranian and Iraqi cities prepare to hold funeral ceremonies for Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei 

TEHRAN - Iraqis are preparing to hold funeral ceremonies for Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei alongside the Iranian people to bid farewell to the martyred Leader.

The headquarters for the commemoration of Iran’s late Leader said a six-day funeral program will be held across five cities. The ceremonies will begin with a farewell event at Tehran’s Grand Imam Khomeini Mosalla on July 4–5, according to the headquarters spokesperson.

The main funeral procession in Tehran is scheduled for July 6. On July 7, funeral ceremonies will be held in the holy city of Qom, where prayers will be offered over the Leader’s body.

The procession is then expected to travel to Iraq on July 8, following requests from Iraqi tribes, scholars, and religious and political figures. Funeral rites are planned in the cities of Najaf and Karbala, with Iraqi authorities set to announce specific timings and locations.

Organizers expressed appreciation to Iraq’s religious authorities, government, and people for their requests to hold ceremonies at the holy shrines in Najaf and Karbala. The procession will later move to Mashhad, where the burial is scheduled for July 9 at the Imam Reza Shrine.

Official delegations, political figures, and international elites are expected to attend, with further details to be announced by Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was martyred on the first day of the joint US-Israeli aggression on February 28 in his office in Tehran. Several family members and senior military commanders were also killed in the same strike.

Iran’s Assembly of Experts subsequently elected Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the third Leader of the Islamic Revolution on March 8. Since his election, he has emphasized continuing his father’s path and preserving national unity and solidarity.

