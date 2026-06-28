Iran to pursue US war crimes in int’l courts

TEHRAN – Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on Sunday that Tehran is determined to pursue legal action against ‘US war crimes against the Iranian nation,’ stressing that the Judiciary, in coordination with the Foreign Ministry and other bodies, is preparing cases for international courts.

Speaking at a meeting titled "American Human Rights Week," Ejei accused Washington of combining military aggression, economic pressure and media warfare to advance its objectives, saying the United States seeks to distort facts and conceal its actions through psychological operations.

He said Iran is compiling evidence, documents, images and witness testimonies in accordance with international legal standards to support legal and criminal proceedings against those responsible. Ejei added that Iranian courts have already issued verdicts against a number of US officials and vowed that Tehran would enforce those rulings and seize the assets of convicted individuals whenever legally possible.

The judiciary chief also called for greater coordination among Iranian institutions involved in documenting and pursuing US actions, arguing that a unified approach would strengthen efforts to hold Washington accountable under international law. He further stressed that enhancing national unity, economic resilience and cultural strength remains essential to reinforcing Iran's position against external pressure.