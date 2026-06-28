Iran to respond more forcefully to MoU violations after 2nd night of fire exchange with US

TEHRAN - In a statement released following overnight strikes on at least eight U.S. military installations and the diversion of unauthorized vessels attempting to transit the Hormuz Strait via an unconfirmed route, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) declared that it will hit American bases harder in the coming days and deal more decisively with ships attempting to pass through the strait without authorization.

Iran has enforced restrictions on passage through the Hormuz Strait since the U.S. and Israel attacked it on February 28—less than a year after their earlier illegal aggression against the country. Under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the U.S. in June, Iran agreed to restore passage to previous levels within 30 days, provided that ships use only routes approved by Tehran.

Since last week, the U.S. has been attempting to open a parallel path through the strait, aiming to undermine Iran’s leverage in ongoing negotiations and prevent the two littoral states—Iran and Oman—from receiving compensation for the environmental and security services they have provided free of charge for decades. Iran has responded to these unauthorized attempts by firing warning shots at violating vessels. In turn, the U.S. has breached the MoU once again and struck targets in southern Iran. The IRGC has retaliated by attacking U.S. military installations in the region.

In its statement, the IRGC announced that it returned fire for the second straight night, targeting American bases—particularly the Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain and the Ali Al Salem base in Kuwait.

"The aggressor enemy, whose very nature is defined by breaking commitments and violating agreements, attacked five coastal outposts of the Islamic Republic in the early hours today under the pretext of responding to the IRGC Navy's confrontation of a trespassing vessel [in the Strait of Hormuz]," the statement read. It added that in response, the IRGC launched an operation involving ballistic missiles and drones, successfully destroying the targeted facilities at both massive bases.

"Any future aggression by the enemy, regardless of the pretext—even if, as seen last night and tonight, it targets objectives deemed to be of minor importance—will be met with a crushing response," the statement warned.

The IRGC also cautioned that violating vessels will be handled more "firmly" in the future. It further indicated that, in response to U.S. actions, Iran may decide to withdraw from ongoing peace talks aimed at limiting its nuclear program and reopening the Hormuz Strait in exchange for the lifting of U.S. sanctions and a commitment to refrain from further attacks on Iran.

"The enemy should understand that violating the ceasefire constitutes a breach of Clause One of the Islamabad understanding and will result in the complete suspension of all related processes," the statement added.

The IRGC’s announcement came shortly after the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) declared that it had carried out new acts of aggression against targets inside Iran.