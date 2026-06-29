Charging a fee in Hormuz Strait is legitimate

BERLIN - The Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Iran and the U.S. has undergone its real-world test.

The MOU includes 14 points. However, the U.S. and Israel (collectively called USrael) are not abiding by it.

Point 1 explains: “The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran and their allies in the current war, by signing this MOU, declare the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and undertake from now on not to initiate any war or any military operation against each other, and to refrain from the threat or use of force against each other, and ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon. The final deal will confirm the permanent termination of the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon.”

Point 7 also demands the termination of all sanctions, including the UN sanctions resolutions against Iran. It states: The United States of America undertakes to terminate all types of sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the United Nations Security Council resolutions, i.e. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors resolutions and all unilateral U.S. sanctions, primary and secondary, in an agreed upon schedule. As part of the final deal, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America acknowledge the critical importance of the sanctions termination issue above mentioned, and express their intentions to immediately address these issues in the negotiations in order to achieve mutual agreement on them.”

However, U.S. President Donald Trump has promised what he simply cannot deliver. Lifting sanctions against Iran requires the approval of Congress, which is firmly in the grip of AIPAC’s satanic Zionists.

Moreover, Trump himself has delivered a serious blow to the MOU as he has repeatedly threatened Iran with annihilation and even threatened the lives and safety of the Iranian negotiating delegation while in Switzerland.

“You won’t even make it back to your f–king country,” Trump told Iran’s leaders, according to Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst.

History of U.S. failure to honor commitments

The U.S.-led West did not honor the 2015 JCPOA—concluded under Obama—for a single day, whereas Iran did so.

Trump himself called the JCPOA “the worst ever deal negotiated,” and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell characterized it as "flawed".

It is also worth noting that American negotiators with Iran, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are reportedly members of the supremacist Zionist Armageddon sect of Chabad.

Trump’s constant threats against Iran

Trump’s constant, indirect threats to wipe out Iran could only be carried out using nuclear weapons. Prominent experts on American affairs, including myself, doubt that Trump would do this at all. In a Press TV interview, I stated that the U.S. knows they could face a response from Iran that neither the world nor USrael had anticipated.

The smaller nuclear warheads on the 24 Trident missiles aboard each of the two American Ohio-class submarines cannot break Iran; the U.S. population would rebel, and Europe would turn away.

Israel’s actions are to blame for the current predicament; it is almost always essential to punish the guilty party directly. Though the first point of the MOU clearly states that Israel must stop its aggression in Lebanon, Israel is pounding Lebanon unstoppably.



With the Strait of Hormuz kept at least partially open, Iran could take military action against Israel until all IDF soldiers leave Lebanon and Gaza, alongside the full opening of Gaza’s border crossings and withdrawal of Israeli troops from the West Bank. Faced with this, the settler-colonialists would be too cowardly to carry out their raids.

Iran, growing rapidly in military and political strength, would thus expand its official strategy, because Israel habitually takes revenge on Palestinians whenever it is denied the freedom to murder in Lebanon and elsewhere. In doing so, Iran stands up for the Ummah as a leading power—a cause for which Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, like General Qassem Soleimani, has become a martyr, so that all people in the Middle East may live freely, peacefully, and with dignity.

'Greater Israel' project

The violations of the ceasefire agreements with Hamas and Lebanon are concrete examples.

Also, President Trump has not halted American arms shipments to Israel for even a single day, proving to the entire world that both countries continue, as they always have, to fundamentally break every treaty they sign.

It is because the Zionists are seeking a "Greater Israel" project. At least 4,106 people have been killed and 12,153 wounded in Lebanon since fighting began between Israel and Hezbollah on March 2. Israel is occupying an expanding strip of the border region and is devastating cities and communities at an accelerating rate, making them resemble Gaza.

No point in the MOU explains that Iran is prohibited from taking action against the perpetrators who are committing further killings and deploying troops in Lebanon. Therefore, Iran is permitted to do so—quite officially.

Furthermore, the party that “does” want the Strait of Hormuz closed is the global deep state, which I sometimes call the "Rothschild gang." Their criminal strategy involves global economic decline alongside the isolation of Iran, accompanied by wars and orchestrated catastrophes. Consequently, the weapon of closing the Strait of Hormuz is too blunt an instrument.

Charging a fee and then allowing passage is entirely legitimate under current circumstances—helping to clear the backlog—and is increasingly accepted worldwide. If Trump forbids this, the blame and responsibility lie exclusively with him.

Iran's ambassador to France, Mohammad Amin-Nejad, has said Iran and Oman are discussing a system under which ships would pay for navigation, security, and environmental services.

Iran has stated that the Strait of Hormuz will not return to its previous state.