Cabinet approves support for war-affected businesses

TEHRAN- Support for war-affected economic enterprises, assistance for the resilience of business owners, and protection of existing employment were approved in the Cabinet meeting.

According to IRNA, in the Cabinet meeting on Sunday, July 12, the Ministries of Health, Treatment and Medical Education and of Agriculture were tasked with preparing, within one week from the date of notification of this approval, the list of customs tariff codes for basic goods and medicines to apply exemption from paying twelve per thousand of the customs value, and to communicate it to the Customs Administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Amendment of the approval regarding the method of spending resources under Clause (15) of the national budget law for the year 1404 (2025-2026) to support war-affected economic enterprises, assist the resilience of business owners, and protect existing employment was among other issues approved in the Cabinet meeting.

Measures related to strengthening and continuing health-oriented services were also proposed and approved in this meeting.

Also, in the meeting of the Council of Ministers, a permit was issued for referring certain disputes arising from the execution or interpretation of contracts related to development projects of executive bodies with contractors and consultants to arbitration by the Supreme Technical Council and the Provincial Technical Councils.

EF/MA