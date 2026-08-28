Dabir: Iran to boycott worlds if even one member is denied a U.S. visa

TEHRAN - Iran Wrestling Federation president Alireza Dabir has warned that Iran will withdraw from the upcoming UWW U23 World Championships in the United States if even one member of the national team is denied a visa.

Speaking at Iran’s National Wrestling Day ceremony, Dabir addressed the recent visa issues faced by several Iranian coaches who were unable to travel to the World Junior Championships.

“They are trying to weaken our teams by denying visas to our coaches,” Dabir said. “We have the U23 World Championships in the United States in October. I have told the president of United World Wrestling that if the United States does not issue a visa to even one member of our team, we will definitely not send the team.”

“Being there is not what matters; how we are treated matters,” he added.

Dabir also stressed the importance of standing firm despite the challenges facing Iranian sport.