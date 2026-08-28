ICCIMA head, German ambassador discuss ways to improve Iran-Germany level of relations

TEHRAN- Samad Hassanzadeh, the Head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), said in a meeting with Axel Dittmann, the German Ambassador in Tehran: "The Iran Chamber is moving forward on the path of developing trade and technology transfer, and is striving to increase the volume of Iran's international relations with the help of joint chambers."

The Head of the Iran Chamber and the German Ambassador in Tehran met and discussed what could help improve the level of relations between the two countries.

Referring to Iran's capacities on one hand and Germany's industrial nature on the other, Samad Hassanzadeh expressed hope that the new German ambassador in Tehran would be able to plan for strengthening bilateral ties.

He emphasized: "The history of relations between Iran and Germany in various fields, especially industry, is remarkable; however, today we are witnessing a fading of those ties. In previous periods, the participation of Iranian companies in specialized exhibitions in Germany was at a good level, and we also saw such mutual relations. A technical school was established in Tabriz by Germany, which is still active today. A large number of Iranian engineers are graduates of this school."

Looking at today's issues in the international arena, the Head of the Iran Chamber continued: "The Iran Chamber is working on the path of trade development and technology transfer, and with the help of joint chambers, it aims to increase the volume of Iran's international economic relations."

Hassanzadeh, emphasizing that communication bridges should not be destroyed even in the most difficult circumstances, noted: "We must plan with the goal of strengthening relations between the private sectors of the two countries."

We are ready to reach practical solutions and strengthen Iran-Germany relations: ambassador

Axel Dittmann, the German Ambassador in Tehran, also said: "Today in Germany, experts are discussing the pharmaceutical industry, automotive, and other sectors, and they believe that in many areas we have the capacity to rely on the domestic market."

In another part of his remarks, he referred to the long-standing activities of the Iran Chamber and the history of relations between the two countries, adding: "We should not always look to the past, but rather plan with an eye to the future. Undoubtedly, Iran and Germany will once again take steps toward developing relations once conditions are ripe."

The German Ambassador in Tehran assessed the travel of Iranian and German citizens to each other's countries as essential and important for developing relations, and said: "Iran is a country with vast resources and a large market, which is important for Germany. For this reason, we must reach appropriate solutions through negotiation and be able to expand our relations."

He declared his readiness to find practical solutions for the development of economic relations between Iran and Germany.

MA