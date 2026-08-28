Iran's oil delivery to customers continues: oil minister

TEHRAN- The Oil Minister stated that the process of selling crude oil outside Iran's territorial waters and in distant waters, as well as delivering it to customers, is still ongoing.

According to SHANA, Mohsen Paknejad said regarding the process of selling and delivering Iranian crude oil: "I will not go into details, because this is information that, if disclosed, might be exploited by the enemy."

He added: "At certain junctures, we were able to transfer a significant portion of oil to the delivery point for customers."

The Oil Minister continued: "Until this moment, the sales process outside our territorial waters and in distant waters—meaning delivery to customers—has continued throughout the period between the two blockades we have endured."

Paknejad emphasized: "The sales process continues even after the blockade. We are diligently pursuing the matter to ensure the necessary measures are taken to sustain operations."

MA