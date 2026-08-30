Operational plan to be prepared for building a ‘Stronger Iran’: economy minister

TEHRAN- The Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance of Iran stated: "A stronger Iran can be achieved through unity and empathy, and by making maximum use of the capacity of elites and the people."

According to IRNA, Seyyed Ali Madanizadeh said: "The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance, understanding the current conditions of the country and fully aware of the enemy's strategy, which is always seeking to intensify pressure and continuously shift the battlefield from conventional wars towards economic and social wars, considers strengthening and empowering the country's economy a necessity."

He announced the Ministry of Economy's program for "modernizing the country's economic governance" and said: "It is essential that all pillars of this ministry – including the capital market, banks, insurances, customs, free zones, and tax affairs – with proper planning, responsibly employ all their capital and capacity in the direction of creating calm and stability in the economic environment. With round-the-clock effort and an indefatigable spirit, they must take steps towards solving livelihood problems and improving the relative welfare of the people as their main goal. Furthermore, they must work to preserve and stabilize production capacities, direct idle capital towards real and productive markets, safeguard the stability and resilience of the national economy by reforming processes, facilitate and repair the business environment damaged by the war [sanctions/economic warfare], and secure public satisfaction in this important and historic undertaking."

MA