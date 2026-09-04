TEHRAN – The Iran Book and Literature House is participating in the 27th Baghdad International Book Fair as the representative of Iran, showcasing a diverse range of Iranian works and hosting specialized cultural sessions.

The fair in Iraq opened on September 2, with the participation of over 600 publishers from 28 countries, and will continue until September 12, IRNA reported.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaydi stated: “This event is a message that Baghdad remains a beacon of culture, a guiding light for thought, and a guardian and preserver of the written word.”

The Iran Book and Literature House is present at this exhibition with 1,150 works. The Iranian pavilion features books on Iranian history and art, literature, children and young adults, women’s studies, psychology, resistance, jurisprudence (Fiqh) and principles, exquisite Qur’ans, Persian language instruction, tourism, and Iranology—a collection that aims to present a diverse image of Iran’s cultural and intellectual capacities to the Arabic-speaking audience.

Furthermore, a session titled “Cultural Relations between Iran and Iraq from the Perspective of the Martyred Leader Khamenei” will be held in one of the Baghdad Book Fair halls. This session will feature three Iraqi scholars and university professors alongside one Iranian intellectual, and will explore various dimensions of the cultural, historical, and civilizational relations between Iran and Iraq, as well as the views of the martyred leader of the Ummah, Ayatollah Khamenei, regarding the shared capacities of the two nations.

Following the coordinated US- Israeli attack on February 28, which targeted key national facilities in Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, was martyred.

The martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei was not merely the loss of a political figure, but the departure of a spiritual guide whose entire life was dedicated to the pursuit of justice and the liberation of the oppressed. This ultimate sacrifice, born from the depths of a conflict fueled by imperialist ambitions, has left an indelible mark on the collective soul of the Iranian people and the wider Muslim world, transforming a moment of profound grief into a catalyst for renewed resistance and steadfastness.

Iran’s presence at the Baghdad Book Fair, given the deep-rooted cultural and civilizational ties between the two countries, can pave the way for a broader introduction of Iranian works into the Iraqi book market and the development of cultural and publishing cooperation between the two nations.

Publishers from Iran, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Mauritania, Morocco, Algeria, Libya, Turkey, and Palestine are participating in the 27th Baghdad International Book Fair.

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