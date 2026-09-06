‘Iranian people build Iran's economy, not U.S. Treasury Department’

TEHRAN- The Minister of Economy, reacting to the U.S. Treasury Secretary's remarks about intensifying sanctions and economic pressure on Iran, said: "The notion that pressure on Iran's economy can change the decisions of a nation is a mistake."

According to Mehr News Agency, Seyyed Ali Madanizadeh, referring to recent statements by U.S. officials about economic pressure, isolating Iran, and cutting off financial ties, stated: "Iran's economy is a vast collection of people, enterprises, entrepreneurs, producers, exporters, merchants, farmers, engineers, and millions of economic actors who, over the past years and under the harshest sanctions conditions, have found new ways for production, trade, and financing."

In a video message, he added: "Today, despite the pressures and difficulties created, trade, production, exports, and imports continue in the country, and essential goods needed by the people are being properly supplied. The lack of alignment by many countries with U.S. policies, as well as the dialogues and follow-ups conducted with regional countries and aligned nations, have prevented the enemy's sanctions objectives from being realized."

The Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, emphasizing that the government does not deny the country's economic problems, said: "The responsibility for reforming Iran's economy lies with the Iranian government and people, not the U.S. Treasury Department. They speak of the collapse and strangulation of Iran's economy, but we speak of reforming the economic structure, increasing productivity, developing trade and production, attracting investment, and expanding economic relations."

Madanizadeh outlined the government's economic strategy as diversifying trade partners, developing regional trade, strengthening the private sector, reducing the budget's dependence on oil revenues, increasing non-oil exports, reforming trade corridors, reforming the banking system, attracting investment, and controlling inflation, and added: "We run Iran's economy for the life and welfare of the Iranian people, not for Washington's approval."

Stating that there is a great distance between bearing economic costs and economic submission, he emphasized: "The Iranian nation has paid a heavy price over the past years, but will never surrender. If the enemy's goal is to pressure Iran, our response will be economic resistance alongside economic reforms."

The Economy Minister stressed: "The Iranian people will build Iran's economy, and the Iranian people will also determine Iran's future—with will, with a plan, and in line with their own interests."

Madanizadeh concluded by saying: "They can make our financial pathways difficult, but they cannot sanction the will of a nation to build its economy. Just as they could not defeat the Iranian nation with what they claim is the world's largest military, they will not achieve their goals in the economic war either."

MA