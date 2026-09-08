Israeli troops storm Breqa as raids expand across southern Syria

TEHRAN — Israeli forces stormed the village of Breqa in Syria’s southern Quneitra province on Tuesday, raiding a residential home in the latest brazen assault on Syrian sovereignty.

According to Al-Ikhbariah, troops searched the property before withdrawing without making arrests. The incursion marks the second targeted raid on Breqa in five weeks, following a July 31 operation where Israeli military vehicles erected an illegal checkpoint to interrogate residents.

The Tuesday raid forms part of a systematic campaign of ground incursions, arbitrary searches, and heavy artillery bombardment across Quneitra and Daraa.

Occupation forces shelled the outskirts of Eastern Samadaniya on Sunday, just a day after firing six artillery rounds at Al-Rafid and advancing military vehicles into the area.

On September 5, four armored vehicles pushed into Quneitra toward Al-Razaniya, while Israeli drones routinely surveil villages across Daraa’s Yarmouk Basin.

Recent artillery strikes have also ignited farmland near Jabata al-Khashab, shelled Wadi Abdeen, and targeted Tal al-Ahmar, where troops abducted a local shepherd.

Deepening the aggression, Israeli warplanes launched eight airstrikes on August 18 against the Abu al-Duhur airbase in Idlib.

This unrelenting violence accelerated after December 8, 2024, when Benjamin Netanyahu’s government exploited the fall of Bashar al-Assad to unilaterally tear up the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement.

Israeli troops seized the strategic heights of Mount Hermon and built armed posts inside the buffer zone, treating southern Syria as an open target for conquest.

Tactical restraint by Damascus has yielded zero security dividends.

Syria’s ruler Ahmad “al-Jolani” al-Sharaa sought to negotiate a security arrangement through foreign mediation, promising not to surrender claims to the occupied Golan Heights.

Yet those efforts collapsed during U.S.-brokered talks in Jordan between Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Israeli officials.

Tel Aviv flatly rejected withdrawing to pre-December 2024 lines, publicly calling its illegal occupation of the buffer zone an indispensable security asset.

On Tuesday, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria condemned the escalating operations.

Commissioner Fionnuala Ní Aoláin warned that sustained ground incursions, land seizures, and the detention of 49 Syrian civilians violate international law and may amount to war crimes.